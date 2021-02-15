Notice: third quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

TOKYO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Co., Ltd., (the "Company") has announced third quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 on November 11, 2020.

Sales improved over the same period of the previous year as a result of Glo-bels Co., Ltd. becoming a consolidated subsidiary and being added to the real estate busines in the second quarter, along with the strong performance of the renewable energy business, mainly solar power generation. The Group as a whole recorded 5,855 million yen in sales, an increase of 2,738 million yen from the previous fiscal year.

Regarding net income attributable to owners of the parent company, a valuation loss of 1,952 million yen was recorded in the first quarter due to the price decline of a listed Canadian security held by the Company. A net loss of 2,407 million yen was recorded, which is lower than the same period of the previous year.

The Group has reviewed the organizational structure of the Group under the new management system after July 1, 2020. As a result, the reporting segments were reclassified from the second quarter.

The reports and announcements can be downloaded from the below link

https://www.prospectjapan.co.jp/english/5284/

