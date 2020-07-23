Notice to the Market - Embraer Financing

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (B3: EMBR3,NYSE: ERJ) informs the market and the general public that, in accordance with the communication published on June 15, 2020, it has concluded the signing of all definitive contracts with five private and public banks (Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, and Santander) as part of its working capital and export financing operation.

The disbursements, in a total value of US$ 300 million, have already begun and should be concluded by the end of July 2020, reinforcing the cash position of the Company for the second half of 2020 and for 2021.

These working capital financing lines have maturities of two to four years and the funds will be used during the production phase through the moment of product shipment for the export market.

The Company will continue to evaluate additional forms of financing in order to maintain a long-term indebtedness profile conducive to its business cycle.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

