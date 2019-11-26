Notre Dame Federal Credit Union Cuts Ribbon On First Arizona Office

Notre Dame FCU President and CEO, Tom Gryp, said, "The foundation for this office was laid in partnership with our large and growing Arizona membership base. We are honored to have been serving this market for several years and we will continue to work tirelessly to meet and exceed expectations."

Notre Dame FCU is a full-service not-for-profit financial cooperative serving members nationwide. Notre Dame FCU Arizona Market President, Bob Phillips added, "The local demand for our mission-oriented financial cooperative continues to be high among both consumers and businesses. Our Arizona membership continues to multiply because our products and services are built to meet the needs of our Member-Owners, not stockholders."

During Thursday's open house, Notre Dame FCU Senior Manager of Business Development, Mario Elia, presented The Society of St. Vincent de Paul with a check for $1,000 to help with their Thanksgiving gift card drive. Elia said, "As a financial cooperative, we believe in reinvesting our profits to support the causes our Member-Owners believe in."

Contact the Arizona team at Notre Dame FCU today to learn more about unique checking accounts and loan solutions for individuals, non-profits, and businesses. Notre Dame FCU Member-Owners immediately gain access to 80+ shared branches and more than 32,000 fee-free ATMs, making account access easier than ever. Visit NotreDameFCU.com/Arizona.

About Notre Dame FCU

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union (Notre Dame FCU) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. With assets exceeding $630 million and more than 57,000 member-owners worldwide, Notre Dame FCU's dedicated partners (employees), coupled with a wide array of financial services, provide members a personalized experience through the credit union's ten convenient locations, its virtual branch (Shamrock Center), and through its robust online banking platform and mobile apps. Founded in 1941, Notre Dame FCU has grown from its origins in the Administration Building at the University of Notre Dame, and today serves over 900 affiliated groups. Visit us at www.NotreDameFCU.com. Insured by NCUA.

