Notre Dame Preparatory School's Fighting Irish Wins The Governor's High School Cyber Challenge

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High school teams from across Michigan came together virtually for the finals of the Governor's High School Cyber Challenge, a cybersecurity competition hosted by the State of Michigan. The ten qualifying teams, composed of up to three students each, completed challenges designed to test their knowledge of information technology and cybersecurity. The competition scores were based on the number of completed virtual challenges and the highest demonstrated mastery of essential cybersecurity skills. The winning teams were announced virtually today at the North American International Cyber Summit.

WINNING TEAMS:

1st Place: Notre Dame Preparatory School - Fighting Irish

2nd Place: Okemos High School - CyberchiefsA

3rd Place: Canton High School - RebelRebel

The first round of the Cyber Challenge was held from September 14 to September 17, 2020. Each day of the event focused on a different topic, such as networking, programming, hacking or operating systems. Teams progressed through the story-driven scenarios by submitting their answers to multiple-choice questions.

160 teams, composed of 485 students from 31 Michigan schools, participated in the first round of the challenge. The schools were geographically located across the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan.

The Governor's High School Cyber Challenge is facilitated by Merit Network and the Michigan Cyber Range, in partnership with the State of Michigan. Event support was provided by Cisco, Juniper Networks and ADVA.

About The North American International Cyber Summit:

The North American International Cyber Summit 2020, hosted by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, was held virtually this year. This event, in its ninth year, brought together experts from across the globe to address a variety of cybersecurity issues impacting the world.

About Merit Network:

Merit Network, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation owned and governed by Michigan's public universities. Merit owns and operates America's longest-running regional research and education network. In 1966, Michigan's public universities created Merit as a shared resource to help meet their common need for networking assistance. Since its formation, Merit Network has remained on the forefront of research and education networking expertise and services. Merit provides high-performance networking and IT solutions to Michigan's public universities, colleges, K-12 organizations, libraries, state government, healthcare, and other non-profit organizations. For more information: www.merit.edu

