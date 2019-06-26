Nourishing Biologicals Launches Four-Piece Flagship Product Line

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nourishing Biologicals, a science-based skin care company created to fight and prevent skin damage that causes skin aging, announced today the official reveal of its first product line. Nourishing Biologicals' four-piece Miracular Rejuvenation flagship collection of high-performance treatments, serums and moisturizers are now available for purchase through the brand's website.

Nourishing Biologicals Four-Step Skin Care Line

Nourishing Biologicals formulates its products using scientifically proven ingredients from around the world that fight and prevent skin damage caused by free radicals – the molecules that come from exposure to sunlight, pollution and cigarette smoke, among a variety of other harmful lifestyle factors that cause oxidative stress and ultimately, skin aging. With the goal of helping men and women globally to achieve more permanent improvements to their skin, Nourishing Biologicals has created the most effective and sophisticated four-step skincare solution available on the market today.

After the brand conducted twelve-week medical trials, each patient saw positive results, providing exciting data from the trial period is supportive of this promising new approach for treating individual's unique skincare needs. "Results don't come quickly but it's quite incredible how quickly I noticed the difference in my face and hands. Most of all, it was clear to me that Nourishing Biologicals would continue to yield aging, showcasing longer-lasting results," said Kathleen Kessler, who has been using the products twice a day since her participation in the medical trial.

The flagship collection is an essential set designed to restore, hydrate and protect skin in order to achieve an overall healthy and naturally vibrant appearance. Products include:

L'Unique Skin Essence – A lightweight, ultra-soft facial cream that provides lasting hydration for softer, smoother, and visibly healthier-looking skin. Formulated with natural oils, anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatories and growth factors, this non-greasy moisturizer immediately leaves skin more hydrated, even in skin's driest areas.

L'Unique Miracular Facial Serum – Charged with a regenerating bio-active formula, this daily facial serum visibly restores the appearance of the skin to help it look firmer and youthful.

L'Unique Miracular Eye Cream – This creamy, soothing, eye treatment helps reduce visible puffiness, and erase dark lines to create a bright, calm, well-rested and wrinkle-free eye look.

L'Unique Men's Face Serum – A bold, anti-aging formulation that penetrates deep down to combat all visible signs of aging, improving hydration, skin tone while getting rid of fine lines and wrinkles.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the launch of our staple product line - the first of its kind supported by a high level of intensive scientific research," said George Sadowski M.D., founder of Nourishing Biologicals. "We've identified the key factors that cause skin to age and have created a solution that will help men and women achieve their dream skin – skin that appears firmer, smoother and nurtured – within minutes."

Nourishing Biologicals' products utilize the latest ingredients involved in cellular communication and active constituents proven to work by quantifiable, scientific studies. They are also completely free of harmful chemicals to support skin health. Specifically, the flagship collection was formulated to stop inflammatory pathways, protect genetic material and other vital proteins, improve formation of collagen, improve resilience and longevity of skin cells and foster the growth of healthy skin. Each product includes the following components: a nutritional base, highly-active growth factors, exclusive protein antioxidants, highly-concentrated collagen and hexapeptide growth factor – a combination that aids in reducing signs of aging by lightening, smoothing and hydrating to improve skin barrier function and enhance overall skin glow.

For more information on Nourishing Biologicals, please visit www.nourishingbiologicals.com. You can also find more customer testimonials here.

About Nourishing Biologicals

Introduced by George E. Sadowski, M.D., Nourishing Biologicals is a leading skin care product company that utilizes a science-based approach to combat the signs of aging. Nourishing Biologicals mission is to provide the highest quality and most effective line of products to enhance the overall look and feel of every skin type. The brand's science-based approach and quality products – all created with Nobel prize-winning technology that is carefully formulated with bio-natural proteins that match those of the human body to defend and reverse the signs of skin aging. For more information on Nourishing Biologicals, please visit www.nourishingbiologicals.com or connect via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or LinkedIn. With Nourishing Biologicals, Change Your Skin. Change Your Life.

