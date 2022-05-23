Nouscom Announces Promotion of Richard Davis to Chief Operating Officer

BASEL, Switzerland, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nouscom, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing off-the-shelf and personalized viral vectored immunotherapies, today announced the promotion of Richard (Rick) Davis, PhD to Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. Rick joined Nouscom in September 2020 as Chief Business Officer.

"Rick has been instrumental in the Company's development since he joined in 2020, proactively using his extensive networks to build relationships with major players in the field, as a foundation for future value-creating partnerships and to maximise the potential of our proprietary viral vector vaccine platform." said Marina Udier, Chief Executive Officer. "Rick was highly influential in establishing and managing the collaboration with Janssen Oncology, leading to a recent US FDA IND clearance of the first licensed program from Nouscom's proprietary platform, VAC-85135, a potential off-the-shelf, viral vector-based cancer vaccine."

"The promotion to COO is well deserved and I look forward to continuing to work with Rick, maximising his strategic business and financing expertise, as we position the company for continued growth and success."

Rick has over 20 years' experience in the life sciences sector with significant expertise in business development and investment, focused on building strategic partnerships and growth strategies. Rick joined Nouscom from Johnson and Johnson Innovation where he was the Global Oncology Venture and Transaction Lead seeking opportunities from startups through to collaborations with biotechnology companies. Rick has also held further investment, financing and business development roles at Wellcome Trust, leading healthcare investments in private and public equities and venture capital funds.

Prior to Johnson & Johnson, Rick was CEO at Trino Therapeutics, a European privately held biotechnology company. Rick has sat on the Board for a number of biotech companies, working closely with the management teams on strategy, financing and exits via M&A and public listings. Rick began his career at Pharmagene in clinical development after obtaining a PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Leicester.

About Nouscom

Nouscom is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation, off-the-shelf and personalized cancer vaccines. Nouscom's proprietary technology platform harnesses the full power of the immune response by combining viral vectored vaccines based on multiple neoantigens with other immunomodulators.

Nouscom is currently advancing the clinical development of its wholly owned programs:

NOUS-209 (lead), an off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of Microsatellite Instable High (MSI-H) solid tumors that reported positive interim safety, immunogenicity and clinical data at SITC 2021 and AACR 2022 conferences; and

NOUS-PEV, a personalized vaccine for the treatment of advanced melanoma or lung cancer

Nouscom is led by an experienced management team with deep roots in the pharma and biotech industry and are veterans in the field of viral vectored vaccines.

Nouscom, which was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with operations in Rome, Italy, is backed by international life sciences investors.

For more information on Nouscom, please visit the company's website at nouscom.com or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/nouscom-ag/

