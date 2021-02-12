Nova Bus receives approval from the Chicago Transit Authority for the purchase of up to 600 buses

This decision allows for the purchase of at least 100 buses and options to purchase an additional 500 clean-diesel buses, which will enable CTA to maintain safe and reliable service while gradually retiring the oldest buses in its fleet. The CTA expects first prototypes in the coming months with deliveries beginning in early 2022.

"We are proud to continue providing transportation to our long-time partner, the City of Chicago, with our industry-leading LFS buses offering high capacity mobility solutions," said Martin Larose, Vice President and General Manager at Nova Bus. "As public transit agencies demonstrate their incredible efforts to help continue to provide a critical lifeline to essential workers and to help communities begin to rebuild the economy, we are committed to delivering solutions that make sense for their daily operations and to once again have CTA's confidence to accompany them in this journey. "

"This decision from a clearly satisfied customer is another major advance for Nova Bus and our region's transportation equipment cluster," says Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. "An order for up to 600 buses would be extraordinary from any city, but it sends an especially powerful message across North America when a major past customer such as Chicago chooses Nova Bus again. It's a true testament to Nova Bus' Plattsburgh operation, its suppliers and its skilled employees and something we can all be proud of. Congratulations and onward and upward!"

CTA's bus system consists of 140 routes that make over 25,000 trips daily and serve nearly 12,000 bus stops throughout the Chicago region. CTA bus routes serve communities locally, move people across town, and several express services are provided.

The new 40-foot LFS buses will be similar to those added to the CTA fleet in 2018, but offer a host of features to improve the customer experience and promote safety, including improvements to the wheelchair ramps at the front door, a larger surface area and a reduced slope, making it easier for wheelchairs to use. Once again, Nova Bus demonstrated its competitiveness and showed that the Nova LFS has adapted to transit authorities' needs over the years.

Nova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric buses and hybrid buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transport systems. As part of its Electro Mobility strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of key vehicle components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group.

