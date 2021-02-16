Nova Compression Starts New Chapter with Major Acquisition and Rebranding Effort

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGC Equipment Company, LLC an affiliate of Mustang Gas Compression, LLC, a full-service gas compression company with operations in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana, is rebranding and expanding under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Mitchell, an Oklahoma City native who joined the company in January of 2020. Beginning on February 10, 2021, Mustang's compression rental business was rebranded as Nova Compression. In addition to a new look and feel, the company is also growing dramatically after purchasing a large number of compression packages from Houston-based Archrock.

Nova's predecessor was founded in 2007 and has served the Texas and Midcontinent regions since that time. Subsequent to closing the acquisition from Archrock, Nova now has over 80,000 horsepower, deployed in Oklahoma, South Texas, and Ark-La-Tex. CIT Northbridge provided debt financing for the transaction, and Oklahoma-based law firm Hall Estill served as counsel for Nova.

"The new assets will dramatically expand Nova's ability to provide services in multiple states," said Mitchell.

"Nova means 'new,' and the name underscores our commitment to launching a new and exciting chapter in our company's history. We have added a large amount of high-quality equipment, which means we'll be able to greatly ramp up services in multiple states. Of course, Nova is scaling up while maintaining the commitment to service and our customers' production, both of which have always been our hallmarks," concluded Mitchell.

About Nova Compression

Nova Compression, formerly an affiliate Mustang Gas Compression, LLC is a fast-growing, full-service compression company that utilizes Caterpillar, Waukesha, and Cummins engines with Gemini and Ariel frames. Providing customers with all their gas lift, wellhead and general gas compression needs, from contract compression and maintenance as well as service, and repair.

