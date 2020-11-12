Nova Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nova

Nov 12, 2020, 08:10 ET

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2020, the period ended September 30, 2020.

Business Highlights:

  • Record quarterly revenue of $69.5 million, up 32% year-over-year
  • GAAP net income of $13.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, up 60% year-over-year on a per-share basis
  • Non-GAAP net income of $16.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, up 43% year-over-year on a per-share basis
  • Record quarterly optical standalone revenues, driven by growing demand for Nova's unique dimensional metrology solutions
  • In October, completed a private offering of $200 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2025

GAAP Results ($K)

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2019

Revenues

$69,485

$62,586

$52,507

Net Income

$13,896

$8,672

$8,562

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.48

$0.30

$0.30

NON-GAAP Results ($K)

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2019

Net Income

$16,511

$13,774

$11,507

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.57

$0.48

$0.40

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.

Management Comments

"Nova's outstanding financial results for the quarter exceeded our previous expectations and guidance. These results demonstrate the resilience of our operational model and the strategic value we bring to our customers while they continue developing their next generation technology nodes," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Following our strong operational execution in 2020, we remain confident in our strategy and the value we create, which provide us a solid base to deliver our long-term growth objectives."

2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2020. Based on current estimates, management expects:

  • $66 million to $73 million in revenue
  • $0.32 to $0.43 in diluted GAAP EPS
  • $0.45 to $0.56 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2020 Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $69.5 million, an increase of 11.0% compared with the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of 32.3% compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 57.1%, compared with a gross margin of 58.5% in the second quarter of 2020, and compared with a gross margin of 52.4% in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $24.1 million, compared with $26.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and compared with $21.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $13.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. This is compared with net income of $8.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, and compared with net income of $8.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, one-time expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, the Company reported net income of $16.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. This is compared with net income of $13.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, and compared with net income of $11.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative x-ray and optical solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities, tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables..

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but are not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: our dependency on three product lines; our dependency on a small number of large customers and small number of suppliers; the highly cyclical and competitive nature of the markets we target and we operate in; our inability to reduce spending during a slowdown in the semiconductor industry; our ability to respond effectively on a timely basis to rapid technological changes; our dependency on PEMs; risks related to exclusivity obligations and non-limited liability that may be included in our commercial agreements and arrangements; our ability to retain our competitive position despite the ongoing consolidation in our industry; risks related to our dependence on our manufacturing facilities; risks related to changes in our order backlog; risks related to efforts to complete and integrate current and/or future acquisitions; risks related to worldwide financial and economic instabilities, including the implications of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; risks related to our intellectual property; new product offerings from our competitors; unanticipated manufacturing or supply problems; risks related to government programs we participate in; risks related to taxation; changes in customer demand for our products; risks related to currency fluctuations; risks related to technology security threats, including data breaches, cyberattacks and system disruptions, and changes in privacy laws; risks related to acquisitions we may pursue and risks related to our operations in Israel. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2020. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)


As of

ASSETS

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

32,713

31,748

Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

200,676

154,533

Trade accounts receivable

41,097

51,603

Inventories

62,063

48,362

Other current assets

11,899

17,122






Total current assets

348,448

303,368






Non-current assets




Interest-bearing bank deposits

2,824

2,813

Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits

2,000

2,000

Deferred tax assets

5,282

4,554

Severance pay funds

1,197

1,210

Right of-use assets

29,508

28,256

Property and equipment, net

32,491

30,566

Intangible assets, net

5,684

7,562

Goodwill

20,114

20,114






Total non-current assets

99,100

97,075






Total assets

447,548

400,443


  Liabilities and shareholders' Equity




Current liabilities




Trade accounts payable

 

22,733

20,706

Deferred revenues

3,791

2,256

Operating lease current liabilities

2,391

2,236

Other current liabilities

26,303

21,751






Total current liabilities

55,218

46,949






Non-current liabilities




Accrued severance pay

2,139

2,120

Operating lease long-term liabilities

31,875

31,077

Other long-term liability

6,616

5,758






Total non-current liabilities

40,630

38,955






Shareholders' equity


351,700

314,539






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


447,548

400,443

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

 2020

September 30,

 2019

September 30,

 2020

September 30,

 2019








Revenues:






Products

54,757

38,723

147,579

120,185

Services

14,728

13,784

45,514

40,099

Total revenues

69,485

52,507

193,093

160,284








Cost of revenues:






Products

20,732

16,342

55,922

48,446

Services

9,096

8,672

26,571

24,651

Total cost of revenues

29,828

25,014

82,493

73,097








Gross profit

39,657

27,493

110,600

87,187








Operating expenses:






Research and development expenses, net

12,957

10,548

37,262

34,786

Sales and marketing expenses

7,406

7,156

21,232

20,943

General and administrative expenses

3,141

2,658

11,505

7,564

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

625

657

1,877

1,969

Total operating expenses

24,129

21,019

71,876

65,262








Operating income

15,528

6,474

38,724

21,925








Financing income, net

846

887

2,261

2,252








Income before tax on income

16,374

7,361

40,985

24,177








Income tax expenses

2,478

(1,201)

6,735

1,391








Net income for the period

13,896

8,562

34,250

22,786








Earnings per share:






Basic

0.49

0.31

1.22

0.82

Diluted

0.48

0.30

1.18

0.80








Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:






Basic

28,168

27,826

28,080

27,935

Diluted

29,020

28,474

28,933

28,599

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)


Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income for the period

13,896

8,562

34,250

22,786

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by (used in) operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

2,447

3,842

7,133

9,312

Share-based compensation

1,946

1,364

4,718

3,662

Change in deferred tax assets, net

(182)

(410)

(728)

(754)

Change in accrued severance pay, net

4

25

32

52

Change in trade accounts receivable

3,360

1,024

10,506

6,477

Change in inventories

(6,582)

(1,332)

(15,052)

(9,187)

Change in other current and long-term assets

484

(7,180)

5,223

(4,600)

Change in trade accounts payable

1,362

1,700

2,027

(426)

Change in other current and long-term liabilities

2,227

3,247

4,530

(1,332)

Change in short term deferred revenues

2,626

(1,599)

1,535

(269)








Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

21,588

9,243

54,174

25,721








Cash flow from investment activities:






Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank
deposits

(13,161)

(6,040)

(46,154)

35

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,713)

(7,928)

(4,873)

(15,621)








Net cash provided by (used in) investment activities

(14,874)

(13,968)

(51,027)

(15,586)








Cash flows from financing activities:






Purchases of treasury shares

-

-

(2,549)

(7,159)

Shares issued upon exercise of options

114

95

367

367








Net cash used in financing activities

114

95

(2,182)

(6,792)








Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

6,828

(4,630)

965

3,343

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period

25,885

32,850

31,748

24,877

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

32,713

28,220

32,713

28,220








NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)


Three months ended

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

GAAP gross profit

39,657

36,601

27,493

Stock-based compensation expenses *

414

279

277

Facilities transition costs

-

-

220

Non-GAAP gross profit

40,071

36,880

27,990

GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

57%

58%

52%

Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

58%

59%

53%






GAAP operating income

15,528

10,315

6,474

Stock-based compensation expenses *

1,946

1,454

1,364

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

625

626

657

One-time expense related to a transaction made by a
financial institution without Company authorization

-

3,000

-

Facilities transition costs

-

-

888

Non-GAAP operating income

18,099

15,395

9,383

GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

22%

16%

12%

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

26%

25%

18%






GAAP net income

13,896

8,672

8,562

Stock-based compensation expenses *

1,946

1,454

1,364

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

625

626

657

One-time expense related to a transaction made by a
financial institution without Company authorization

-

3,000

-

Facilities transition costs

-

-

888

Revaluation of long-term liabilities

161

594

362

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(117)

(572)

(326)

Non-GAAP net income

16,511

13,774

11,507






GAAP basic earnings per share

0.49

0.31

0.31

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share

0.59

0.49

0.41






GAAP diluted earnings per share

0.48

0.30

0.30

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

0.57

0.48

0.40






Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:




Basic

28,168

28,039

27,826

Diluted

29,020

28,888

28,474







* Stock-based compensation expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included in – Cost of revenues products - 259; Cost of revenues services - 155; Research and development expenses, net – 713; Sales and marketing expenses – 409; General and administrative expenses – 410

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FOURTH QUARTER 2020

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

 (Unaudited)


Low

High

Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share

0.32

0.43

Estimated non-GAAP items:


Stock-based compensation expenses

0.09

0.09

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.02

0.02

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

0.03

0.03

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.01)

(0.01)

Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share

0.45

0.56

