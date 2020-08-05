Nova to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) announced today that Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:

Needham's SemiCap and EDA Virtual Conference

The conference will include one-on-one virtual investor meetings on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Jefferies Virtual 2020 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

The conference will take place virtually on September 1-2, 2020.

Citi's Virtual 2020 Global Technology Conference

The conference will take place virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

Mr. David will be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences. To schedule a meeting please contact your salesperson or Miri Segal at [email protected].

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com .

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

