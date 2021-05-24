Novack and Macey LLP, Stephen Novack and Eric Macey Ranked in Chambers and Partners USA 2021 Guide

CHICAGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novack and Macey LLP is pleased to announce Chambers and Partners USA has recognized the firm for its work in Commercial Litigation in Illinois and ranked co-founding partners Stephen Novack and Eric N. Macey as leaders in their field.

Chambers and Partners USA, the annual guide to the world's best lawyers and law firms, described Novack and Macey as "a well-regarded litigation firm that assists plaintiffs and defendants with a broad range of complex matters. The firm is known for its representation of legal industry professionals, its significant appellate offerings and has expertise in consumer fraud and breach of contracts work."

During Chambers' research process, clients interviewed said Novack and Macey "is one of the finest law firms in the city of Chicago" highlighting the legal team's "tireless preparation and excellent quality and work ethic."



Chambers described Stephen Novack as having "a wealth of experience defending corporate clients in large-scale class-action suits and institutional litigation involving civil fraud, breaches of contract and wrongful conduct, among other issues." Steve's clients said "he's one of the finest attorneys in the city. His preparation is unmatched and he is extremely thorough."



Chambers described Eric Macey as being "recognized for his strength in both state and federal court proceedings involving a range of commercial disputes, including consumer fraud and unfair business practice suits." His clients said "Eric is an experienced trial lawyer who knows his way around the courtroom." And, "he is a master of strategy, a forceful advocate, and is excellent at cross-examining witnesses."



"We are extremely proud of this recognition from Chambers USA," said Novack and Macey's managing partner Donald Tarkington. "This truly shows the extent to which our lawyers are recognized by their peers and clients for their commitment to providing outstanding client service. We are grateful to those clients that participated in the interview process with the Chambers researchers and know the resulting rankings are based on the solid partnerships we have with them."



• Stephen Novack is listed in Band One for Commercial Litigation

• Eric N. Macey is listed in Band Three for Commercial Litigation



About Chambers and Partners

Chambers and Partners USA annually ranks the leading U.S. firms and attorneys based on in-depth research, as well as client and peer interviews. Attorneys are evaluated on their legal knowledge and experience, ability and effectiveness, as well as client service. Chambers undertakes an independent and objective process and inclusion in the guide is based solely on the research team's findings.



About Novack and Macey LLP

Novack and Macey LLP is a Chicago-based boutique commercial litigation firm that represents both defendants and plaintiffs in a wide variety of disputes, involving trial and appellate practice in state and federal courts and in arbitration.

