Novae CEO Reco M. McCambry Accepted into Forbes Business Council

CONYERS, Ga., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reco McDaniel McCambry, President & CEO of Novae, a financial services and training company, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful CEOs and business leaders worldwide.

Mr. McCambry was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics well beyond annual revenues exceeding seven figures, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Reco McCambry into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that assist executives with growth professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Mr. McCambry has also been selected to be a contributor to share expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com. In addition, he will contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other industry experts on the globally recognized platform.

"I am truly excited about the opportunity to network with and learn from other successful industry experts across the world. I am even more thrilled about the opportunity to lend my expertise to the global platform of original business articles found on Forbes.com that will further cement my leadership role in our communities and industry as a whole!" said McCambry.

View Reco McDaniel McCambry's Forbes Business Council listing HERE.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes. In Forbes Councils, exceptional CEOs, business owners, and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them, and the people they serve, thrive.

ABOUT NOVAE

Novae, aka Novae Money, is a financial services and training company based in Conyers, GA offering personal & business credit building, as well as personal loans and business funding. Novae, the feminine meaning of the Latin word "novus", means new or new beginnings, which is exactly what Novae wants to provide their customers and affiliates when they choose to enroll with one of their programs.

To learn more about Novae, visit novaemoney.com.

To learn about Reco McCambry and his ventures, visit https://linktr.ee/recomccambry.

Media Contact

Arielle Dothard

678-750-3787

[email protected]

SOURCE Novae Money