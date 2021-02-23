Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care Opens New Center in the Park Road Community

"Novant Health is pleased to strengthen our partnership with GoHealth Urgent Care with the opening of this new Park Road location," said John Howard, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Medical Group. "Together, we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional urgent care services to the communities we serve."

This new Park Road center, as well as the rest of the 21 Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers, are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, including holidays. Those seeking care for injuries and illnesses can save their spot online for convenience and walk-ins are always welcome. For patients seeking care from the comfort of their own home, including COVID-19 testing without symptoms, we recommend that you schedule a Virtual Visit for an evaluation, at which time we will advise you on the most appropriate testing options.



Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers have been serving the Charlotte community for over two years and treat adults and children six-months and older for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. Patients can be seen for hundreds of common health concerns, including flu, fever, asthma, allergies, minor cuts, burns, pink eye, urinary tract infections, fractures, sprains, strains and more.

"We are excited to bring this new center to the Park Road community. It is another step in providing expanded access to high-quality and convenient healthcare," said Kirsten Jones, North Carolina Regional President for Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care. "Our patients are our top priority, and we are grateful for their trust in our integrated system of care."

To learn more about the Park Road center services, to save your spot online or view a full list of in-network insurance plans, visit https://www.gohealthuc.com/nc .



About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth Urgent Care is one of the country's fastest-growing and most technology-forward urgent care companies. At GoHealth Urgent Care, we provide unparalleled experiences that are effortless, personal and connected through partnerships with market-leading health systems and our communities as a whole. GoHealth Urgent Care operates approximately 160 urgent care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and South Eastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and Delaware. GoHealth Urgent Care is a TPG Growth portfolio company, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com .



About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 2,300 physicians and over 36,000 employees that provide care at more than 700 locations, including 16 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2020, Novant Health was the only healthcare system in North Carolina to be included on Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine has also ranked Novant Health third on its 2019 list of "Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work." Novant Health provided more than $993.2 million in community benefit , including financial assistance and services, in 2019.

For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org . You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook .



Media Contact

Simone McDowell, on behalf of Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care

[email protected]

SOURCE GoHealth Urgent Care

Related Links

www.gohealthuc.com

