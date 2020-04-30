Novant Health recognized for commitment to safety and quality by The Leapfrog Group

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that evaluates the safety, quality and patient experience provided by hospitals across the country, released its spring 2020 Hospital Safety Grades. Novant Health is proud to share a continued improvement in its safety and quality scores.

The Leapfrog Group has recognized Novant Health's commitment to safety and quality by assigning its acute care facilities nine A's and three B's. The scores are as follows:

"A" letter grade

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center

"B" letter grade

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center

"I'm proud to say this newly released data demonstrates our commitment to significantly reduce and eliminate hospital-associated infections and improve patient safety, quality and satisfaction," said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, executive vice president and chief medical officer, Novant Health. "We've been successful in our efforts to reduce our hospital-associated infection rates to historic lows and we remain vigilant to providing safe, quality care to our patients."

Letter grades from A to F are assigned to U.S. hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections, and improve patient satisfaction.

"As a team, our physicians, nurses, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists and clinical team members strive to have the ability to model and predict hospital-associated infections before they even happen and develop best, safe practices to better serve our patients and communities," Eskioglu said. "In the face of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, it is reassuring that safety and quality are the foundation of our mission to improve the health of our communities, one person at a time. We continue to implement new strategies and technologies, such as artificial intelligence and touchless patient care to improve in these areas, having the highest COVID-19 safety measures to protect our patients and our team members. We look forward to how we can continue exceeding and leading strict industry standards."

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,600 physicians and over 29,000 employees that provide care at nearly 700 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2020, Novant Health was the only healthcare system in North Carolina to be included on Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine has also ranked Novant Health third on its 2019 list of "Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work." Novant Health provided more than $993.2 million in community benefit, including financial assistance and services, in 2019.

For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE Novant Health

Related Links

https://www.novanthealth.org

