Novara GeoSolutions Awarded the Esri Release Ready Specialty Designation

NORWELL, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novara GeoSolutions (Novara) (www.novarageo.com), a multi-disciplined organization providing solutions for asset management, compliance, integrity management, operational improvement and other geospatial needs announces it has been awarded the Esri Release Ready Specialty status. This significant recognition is given to partners that show innovation with Esri technology, are committed to developing their wide-ranging expertise and offer expert technical support for a variety of Esri solutions and products.

Novara's enterprise-level technology solutions, off-the-shelf GIS applications, and cloud based platform provide clients with the tools to manage their mission critical operations. The Release Ready Specialty supports not only Novara's mission as an Esri Gold Partner to support clients with the newest and most reliable geospatial technology on the market, but it also illustrates its ongoing dedication to deploy solutions on proven platforms that have the flexibility to integrate with external hardware and sensors to enhance the overall results. Novara's newest solution, Corrivo, is a flexible mobile platform that can be deployed across multiple sectors and is a solid example of why Novara has been awarded the Release Ready Specialty. Corrivo leverages Esri's latest mobile and enterprise server technologies. Users can take data from the office to the field and back, while maintaining a seamless audit trail. The application tracks the GPS location of where users worked in the field, along with other data from external sensors, including high precision GPS, RFID Readers, methane detectors and more. The easy to use interface allows users to efficiently execute their assignments while collecting high quality data to support operations and regulatory compliance.

"By using our solutions built on the Esri platform, clients can improve data visibility and greatly expand their ability to make informed decisions," said Neal O'Driscoll, Novara President and CHA Asset Management Business Line Director. "We include Esri technology in our applications so clients can plan better, execute with safety and efficiency and increase their operational awareness. From office to field, Novara's expertise allows us to implement and deploy a variety of solutions."

Novara has experience configuring and implementing all forms of Esri technology, including ArcGIS Pro, ArcGIS Enterprise, ArcGIS Indoors, ArcGIS Pipeline Referencing (APR), Utility Network (UN), Esri Dashboards and various mobile solutions. Novara, along with its parent company CHA, provide solutions for numerous industries including Gas and Electric (both Transmission and Distribution), Water and Wastewater, Transportation, Utilities, Government, Rail, Aviation and Security.

About Novara GeoSolutions

Novara GeoSolutions, A CHA Company, offers a wide range of asset management, GIS consulting and mapping services, including GPS field data collection, spatial analysis, geospatial database design and implementation, data loading and validation, web-based GIS application development, PODS data migrations, regulatory compliance solutions and more. For more information or to set up a demo, please visit Novarageo.com.

