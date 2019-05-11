Novartis issues voluntary nationwide recall of Promacta® 12.5 mg for oral suspension due to potential peanut contamination

Peanut is a known food allergen. Potential cross contamination with peanut flour, even in small traces, can lead to hypersensitivity reaction in a population of patients with an unknown or known sensitivity to peanut antigen, including a medically significant anaphylactic reaction, which can be fatal.

To date, Novartis has not received any reports or adverse events for this recall.

Promacta 12.5 mg for oral suspension is indicated for the treatment of certain adult and pediatric patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia, certain adult patients with hepatitis C-associated thrombocytopenia, and certain adult and pediatric patients with severe aplastic anemia who have not received prior immunosuppressive therapy or had an insufficient response to immunosuppressive therapy. See promacta.com for full prescribing information.

Promacta 12.5 mg for oral suspension was distributed nationwide through specialty pharmacies. Novartis is notifying its distributors and customers by letter and asking them to check for impacted product and to return unused product through directions provided in the recall letter. The affected product name, including the lot numbers and expiration dates, include:

Impacted Promacta 12.5 mg for Oral Suspension Lot Numbers:

Product

Description NDC

Number

on

Carton NDC

Number

on Packet Lot Number Expiration

Date Distribution

Dates Promacta for

Oral Suspension 0078-

0972-61 0078-

0972-19 8H57901589 09/2020 1/2/19 –

2/11/19 Promacta for

Oral Suspension 0078-

0972-61 0078-

0972-19 9H57900189 12/2020 2/11/19 –

4/17/19 Promacta for

Oral Suspension 0078-

0972-61 0078-

0972-19 9H57900289 12/2020 3/6/19 –

4/2/19

Consumers who have impacted product with these lot numbers and NDC numbers in their homes should contact 1-866-918-8772 (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST, Monday through Friday) for instructions on how to return recalled product. For all additional questions, please contact Novartis at 1-888-NOW NOVA (8:30 AM – 5:00 PM EST, Monday through Friday).

Consumers should stop taking Promacta 12.5 mg oral suspension and consult with their healthcare provider. Consumers should also contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Pharmacies that have impacted product with these lot numbers and NDC numbers should contact 1-866-918-8772 (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST, Monday through Friday) for instructions for return of recalled product.

Healthcare professionals with questions can contact Novartis Medical Information at 1-844-ONC-INFO (1-844-622-4636) or at USOncology.MedInfo@novartis.com.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre­ addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

