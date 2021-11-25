Novartis launches virtual innovation hub to accelerate digital health solutions in sub-Saharan Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novartis has announced the launch of its new innovation hub, Novartis Biome sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), which will spearhead the further development of innovative business models and technology-driven solutions to improve healthcare in the region. The hub will focus on cross-sectoral partnerships to accelerate innovative approaches to increase affordable access to high-quality medicines and sustainably strengthen health systems.

"Our goal is to provide every patient in SSA with affordable access to high-quality medicines and to ultimately transform healthcare in the region. For this, innovation and digital technologies have an immense potential to contribute, and with cross-sectoral partnerships, we can truly maximize the impact on the health of our people," said Racey Muchilwa, President and Head, Novartis Sub-Saharan Africa.

Recognizing that access to medicines remains one of the world's biggest healthcare challenges, and with Africa being home to the largest underserved population in the world, the Novartis Biome SSA will concentrate on four strategic priorities:



1) extend affordability of healthcare

2) strengthen early diagnosis to drive better outcomes

3) lead in supply chain innovation

4) support HCP education and patient awareness

Working across these four priorities supports Novartis aspiration to double its patient reach in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2022 and increase it five-fold by 2025.

"While healthcare innovation is at the core of our work at Novartis, we know that no single company can solve these challenges alone. Building strong partnerships and fostering greater collaboration is the only way to truly drive transformative, meaningful access improvements in our region," continued Muchilwa.

Impacting affordability, access, and outcomes through partnerships

The Novartis Biome SSA will also continue to build on its partnership with Medtronic Labs to deliver end-to-end care for hypertension and diabetes patients by seeking to scale their model across the continent and working with both major international organizations as well as local implementation champions. The digital solution powered by Medtronic provides doctors with the ability to proactively manage large patient cohorts and act on red alerts, as well as giving patients the chance to join virtual patient support groups.

In addition, Novartis has partnered with the Commonwealth Pharmacists Association (CPA) to support training of more than one million pharmacists in all 54 Commonwealth countries, of which more than 20 are from SSA and supported by the Novartis Biome SSA.

Disclaimer This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," "aims," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products, or regarding potential future revenues from such the launch of the digital innovation hub. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Novartis is providing the information in this media update as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this media update as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About the Novartis Biome

A catalyst for impactful digital collaboration, the Novartis Biome is a network of 15 innovation hubs in targeted strategic locations, that helps teams successfully partner, develop and scale digital solutions to improve and extend patients' lives. With 65+ digital innovators, supported by a community of 125+ leaders from our enabling functions, the Novartis Biome unites the best of science and technology to create better healthcare solutions and patient experiences, at scale. Examples include a clinically tested mobile application designed to help monitor vision remotely, and a point-of-care diagnostic solution for sickle cell disease. Find out more at www.biome.novartis.com .

About Novartis sub-Saharan Africa

Novartis sub-Saharan-Africa (SSA) provides healthcare solutions that improve and extend people's lives. We use science-based innovation to address some of society's most challenging healthcare issues. We discover and develop breakthrough treatments and find new ways to deliver them to as many patients as possible. Novartis SSA comprises 46 countries and is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. SSA is grouped into East Africa Cluster, English West Africa, Francophone West & Central Africa, and the Southern Africa Cluster. Find out more at: Sub-Saharan Africa | Novartis

Novartis Data & Digital

Novartis is focusing itself as a leading medicines company powered by advanced therapies and data science. Going big on data and digital is a key strategic pillar that helps Novartis realize that ambition. Data science and digital technologies allow the company to reimagine how to innovate in R&D, engage with patients and customers, and increase operational efficiencies. Find out more at novartis.com .

SOURCE Novartis