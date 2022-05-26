Novartis' Multiple Sclerosis Brands Mayzent and Kesimpta Both Show Strong Growth in Canada According to Surveyed Neurologists in Spherix Report

Despite a negative CDEC1 reimbursement recommendation, BMS' Zeposia has seen notable growth in the past six months, with neurologists optimistic about the future

EXTON, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an eventful 2021 that included the launch of two new brands—Novartis' Kesimpta and BMS' Zeposia—and generic versions of Biogen's Tecfidera, the Canadian multiple sclerosis (MS) market appears to be settling into patterns of strong uptake of new therapies.

Spherix Global Insights, a leading market intelligence firm specializing in neurology-based research and insights, has been tracking the MS market in Canada through their RealTime Dynamix™: Multiple Sclerosis (Canada) service since 2019.

The most recent wave of research included in the service captured the responses of 50 MS specialists and neurologists in April 2022. Insights uncovered shifts in physicians' perceptions and self-reported prescribing patterns across disease-modifying therapy (DMT) brands (and implications within drug classes) driven by market events. Below are a few key insights:

1) Novartis' brands strengthen hold in Canadian MS market

Capitalizing on recent positive pCPA2 negotiations for Mayzent (October 2021) and Kesimpta (March 2022), Novartis has seen strong growth for its MS portfolio in Canada. Neurologists report the greatest recognized increase in promotional efforts for these brands and the highest frequency of recent sales representative interaction. Surveyed respondents are also most likely to select Kesimpta as the brand with the best sales representatives, beating out prior winner, Roche's Ocrevus.

2) BMS' Zeposia brand share grows

Despite a negative CDEC reimbursement decision and initial limited uptake, third-to-market S1P agent Zeposia has seen robust growth in patient share over the past six months (though its prescriber base remains lower than other brands). In fact, both share and prescriber base are expected to grow over the next six months and nearly half of non-users expect to begin prescribing the brand within the same time period.

First-line share for Zeposia has also increased since launch and neurologists are more willing to prescribe the agent to DMT-naïve patients both with and without highly active disease. Lack of familiarity remains the biggest barrier to prescribing, while market accessibility concerns have fallen.

3) New oral DMTs—Biogen's Vumerity and Janssen's Ponvory—could contribute to overall oral class growth

If approved and launched, Vumerity will be the third-to-market fumarate agent after Tecfidera and generic dimethyl fumarate (DMF), and Ponvory will be the fourth-to-market S1P brand. Nevertheless, surveyed neurologists predict that both agents have the potential to capture meaningful patient share six months after becoming available and reimbursable. While Vumerity will draw share somewhat from DMF (branded or generic) and Ponvory will do the same from in-class competitors, these two brands will nonetheless contribute to overall net growth of both moderate efficacy and high efficacy oral DMT classes.

