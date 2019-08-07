Novartis (NVS) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Novartis AG; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Novartis AG ("Novartis") (NYSE: NVS) for violations of federal securities laws.

On August 7, 2019, Novartis made known that it knew about discrepancies in data it submitted to regulators as it sought approval of its gene therapy drug Zolgensma, but delayed notifying authorities until it completed an internal investigation.

Novartis faces possible penalties from the FDA. On August 6, 2019, the FDA said the company was aware of the problems for as much as two months before the drug's U.S. approval.

If you recently purchased Novartis and lost money, realized or unrealized on your investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

