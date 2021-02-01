NovaSolix Co-Founder Robert Cousins Is Named Silicon Valley Inventor of the Year

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventor and technologist Robert Cousins has been selected as "2020 Inventor of the Year" by the Silicon Valley Intellectual Property Law Association (SVIPLA).

A NovaSolix co-founder, Cousins holds more than 20 patents in diverse areas such as data storage and security, high-frequency radar, imaging and medical instrumentation, filesystem design, solar energy and virtual credit cards. He has worked with startups in energy and computing for 40 years, serving as chief technology officer or engineering vice president of multiple technology companies throughout the United States.

In announcing the honor, SVIPLA said Cousins' "broad, diverse and long-spanning history of inventions is a prime example of an ever-exploring, brilliant inventor. We believe that his footprints would inspire inventors of Silicon Valley now and for generations to come."

Cousins said, "I thank the Silicon Valley Intellectual Property Law Association for this recognition. This award inspires me to keep striving for scientific achievements with my wonderful professional colleagues, but I also am focused on helping support and prepare the next generation of inventors."

NovaSolix CEO Richard Preston said, "All of us at NovaSolix are proud to have Bob Cousins as a friend and co-founder of our company. This award from the SVIPLA reflects Bob's sustained excellence in a wide variety of industries. We salute his achievements and his commitment to science and technology."

Cousins commits time and resources to mentoring youth in multiple fields of technology. He is a co-founder of The Mentor Project, which introduces the disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to students who might not otherwise learn about STEM outside the classroom. He also has written several novels, including Boxed In and Miller's Trials.

About NovaSolix

NovaSolix is developing the technology that will generate the cleanest and cheapest form of energy on Earth: rectifying antennas that convert light to electricity from the entire solar spectrum. More information is available at novasolix.com.

About the Silicon Valley Intellectual Property Law Association

For more than 40 years, the Silicon Valley Intellectual Property Law Association (SVIPLA) has served members who focus their practice on intellectual property matters including patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, licensing, litigation and other related fields. Since 1977, SVIPLA has honored annually a member of the intellectual property community as its Inventor of the Year. More information is available at svipla.org.

