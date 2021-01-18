Novatech, Inc. Announces Expansion into San Antonio, Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatech, a nationwide Managed Office provider, has announced expansion into San Antonio, Texas.

"The expansion into San Antonio supports our nationwide growth goals and business roadmap for 2021" said Dan Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, Novatech.

"This strategic move emphasizes our focus and commitment to the Texas market" said David Coffman, Marketplace Vice President-West, Novatech. "As one of the fastest growing states in the country, we want to ensure ample coverage for our clients and also leverage the incredible talent pool of tech professionals as we augment our local team."

Another exciting piece of news tied to Novatech's enhanced San Antonio presence is the announcement of a new dedicated specialist for the United Laser division of Novatech in San Antonio. Read the announcement of the 2020 United Laser acquisition: Click Here

"We're very excited to add local United Laser representation in Texas" said Chris Peebles, President, United Laser Division, Novatech. "This adds an incredible layer of support for United Laser clients in the rapidly growing market of Texas."

About Novatech –

Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide business technology provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers and software integrators. Offering a full Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business, by bringing together Managed IT, Managed Print, Managed Cloud and Managed Security solutions all under one umbrella. Learn more at: www.novatech.com

About United Laser –

Founded in 2003 by industry veteran, Chris Peebles. United Laser is a nationwide Managed Print Services provider. In 2020 United Laser was acquired by Novatech, Inc. an industry leader for business technology across the United States. United Laser operates as a stand-alone division within Novatech and is led by Chris Peebles. Learn more at: www.unitedlaser.com

