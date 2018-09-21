NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatech, the award-winning provider of Managed IT and Print Services, has named Darby Austen to lead its Chattanooga-area operations as branch manager. Austen brings 29 years of industry and client relations experience to create, continue and grow partnerships throughout the local business community.

Novatech Names Darby Austen Chattanooga Branch Manager

"Novatech has been a part of the Greater Chattanooga business community for years, and it's an honor not only to be chosen as the company's local brand ambassador but to be given the opportunity to create and grow partnerships with our clients," said Darby. "My industry experience revolves around helping clients flourish by streamlining their workflow, and together with our local team we're planning on playing an even bigger role in the community."

Novatech, located at 1036 Central Avenue in Chattanooga since 2010, has been at the forefront in providing state-of-the-art office and 3D printing technology, innovative document workflow solutions, and award-winning service to businesses throughout the South. The company recently went through a rebrand - from NovaCopy to Novatech - in April, increasing its scope of Managed Services and solutions. Novatech has also expanded its local operations which has allowed for an increase in new career opportunities within the Chattanooga market.

"Novatech has evolved, and the name change better reflects who we are and the solutions and services we provide," said Austen. "Currently, we are hiring for all departments, sales, service, and admin. Five of those positions are here in the Chattanooga area. Those interested in submitting applications should visit Novatech.net."

"Chattanooga is a great city and we have made it a point to contribute to and champion the city's vibrant business and community scenes," said Novatech CEO Darren Metz. "We're excited to have Darby on board as we grow the company and we look forward to being part of the Chattanooga community for years to come."

Media Contact:

Jason Levkulich

Phone: 615.577.7677

Email: J@Novatech.net

SOURCE Novatech, Inc.