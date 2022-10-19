Novatech Puts Industry Veteran at Helm of Customer Tech Support

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Managed Office provider Novatech has hired veteran managed IT services leader Billy Turner as Vice President of Managed Technology and Security Operations. His responsibilities include all helpdesks, Network Operations Centers (NOC), Security Operations Center (SOC), Field Services, Data Centers and Automation.

Turner has deep roots in cybersecurity, MSSP and MSP solutions and represents a strategic addition to the Novatech team. This technology services veteran brings over 25 years of IT experience to his new role. In past leadership positions, Turner oversaw daily operations of cybersecurity and technology services teams, managed services, unified communications, and document management lines of business.

Seasoned MSP Professional Fills a Strategic Role

Turner will report to Novatech President, Dave Moorman. "He brings a ton of experience and will help us increase service quality for our customers, while putting the ability in place for us to continue our growth," said Moorman. "Billy will run our 24x7x365 technical support operations, and we expect a positive impact on Novatech's MITS business and customers."

"The biggest thing that stood out to me about Novatech was the growth and everything the company has taken on. That's what excited me and brought me in," said Turner. "My number one goal is to serve with passion and deliver exceptional customer experiences every time to our nationwide customer base."

Well-Prepared to Drive Managed Services Growth

Turner brings a hands-on understanding of the managed services space. In a previous role, he was part of founding and growing a large managed services offering into a profitable business. With this background, Turner is well-prepared for his Novatech mission.

"One of the things I always come back to is let us focus on day-to-day technology needs, so you can focus on your business and what your business does," Turner said.

Billy, his wife and two children (both college students at UGA) have lived in Atlanta, GA for over twenty years. Billy holds advanced degrees in computer science, including a B.S. in Information Technology from American InterContinental University.

About Novatech – Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide business technology provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers and software integrators. Offering a full Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business. Learn more at: www.novatech.net

