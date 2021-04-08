Novavax to Participate in Fireside Chat at Goldman Sachs Virtual Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat during the Goldman Sachs Recovery Inoculated: The Current Outlook for COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments, Testing and the Economy virtual conference. Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be a topic of discussion.

Fireside chat details:

Date: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 Time: 2:30 – 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Panel title: COVID-19 Vaccines – Staying Ahead of the Curve Novavax participant: Vivek Shinde, M.D., M.P.H., Vice President, Clinical Development



About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults and will be advanced for regulatory submission. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

