Novavax to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be a topic of discussion.

Fireside chat details:

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Time: 8:40 – 9:10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Moderator: Charles C. Duncan, Ph.D.

Novavax participants: Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President, Research and Development and John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer

















A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the events page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults and will be advanced for regulatory submission. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors

Novavax, Inc.

Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022

[email protected]

Solebury Trout

Alexandra Roy | 617-221-9197

[email protected]

Media

Alison Chartan | 240-720-7804

Laura Keenan | 202-709-7521

[email protected]

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.novavax.com

