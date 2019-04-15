Novel Based on True Story of Sexual Abuse Honored During April Child Abuse Prevention Month

Publishers Weekly , featuring Little Girl Leaving in BookLife, writes: "Based on a true story and told from the first-person, present tense perspective of the child, this novel presents various forms of child abuse and how children are forced to confront them."

The World Health Organization reports that half of all children are victims of sexual, physical or other forms of violence. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) research shows approximately 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys are sexually abused before the age of 18.

Lisa Blume, the author of Little Girl Leaving, quoted a New York Times editorial when testifying on Washington child sexual abuse statute of limitations saying the #MeToo movement showed the risk for victims speaking out against their abusers, noting: "Now consider how much harder it must be for a child." Legislation passed April 10th ending the criminal statute of limitations for child rape, molestation and other sex crimes.

Kirkus Reviews writes: "The author, who works as a producer of public service media and research projects, says she hopes the book 'will help adults to experience life as a very young child who needs them does.' This enlightening work skillfully does that and more."

Marianne Benkert Sipe, MD, Distinguished Life Fellow of The American Psychiatric Association says, "This book will touch many people." Her late husband, Richard Sipe, depicted in the Academy Award-winning best picture, "Spotlight", was an inspiration for the author.

Judith Landau, MD, former president of the International Family Therapy Association says, "I believe that everyone living with or around children should read this book."

Gabrielle Glaser, New York Times bestselling author, says, "Little Girl Leaving, Lisa Blume's debut novel, is sadly tragic, but deeply moving and evocative."

Kerry J. Todd, forensic child-interviewer and professional trainer on child abuse, writes in the Afterword: "As a clinician, I've heard hundreds of accounts of abuse from young children. The author's ability to immerse the reader in the child's world is unique."

