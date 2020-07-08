Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pipeline Guide 2020: Therapeutics Analysis by Stage of Development, Drug Target, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration and Molecule Type

DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This pipeline guide provides an overview of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) (Infectious Disease) pipeline landscape.



The guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies/Universities/Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Phase 0, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 15, 29, 34, 3, 30, 111, 164 and 9 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Phase 0, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 6, 1, 1, 25 and 29 molecules, respectively.



The guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios enhance decision-making capabilities and help to create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Scope of the Guide



The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) (Infectious Disease).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) (Infectious Disease) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) (Infectious Disease) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) (Infectious Disease) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews the latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) (Infectious Disease)

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

Report Coverage

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Overview

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Therapeutics Development

2. Pipeline Overview

Pipeline by Companies

Pipeline by Universities/Institutes

Products under Development by Companies

Products under Development by Universities/Institutes

3. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Therapeutics Assessment

Assessment by Target

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

4. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

4D Pharma PLC

A2A Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

Akers Biosciences Inc.

Akston Biosciences Corp.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Zucero Therapeutics Ltd.

5. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Drug Profiles

(ASC-09 + ritonavir) - Drug Profile

(emtricitabine + tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) - Drug Profile

acalabrutinib maleate - Drug Profile

ADX-629 - Drug Profile

AKS-446 - Drug Profile

AlloStim - Drug Profile

Ampion - Drug Profile

anakinra - Drug Profile

Antibodies 1 for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Drug Profile

Antibodies for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Drug Profile

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Product Development Milestones

6. Featured News & Press Releases



7. Appendix



8. Methodology

Coverage

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Expert Panel Validation

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cpoqx

