Novel Coworking Debuts Second Coworking Space in Phoenix

PHOENIX, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspace provider Novel Coworking is debuting private offices, office suites, and coworking space at its newest Phoenix location, the Heard Building. The company acquired the 112 N. Central Ave. building in June and has renovated it into state-of-the-art workspace for one to 200-person companies. Novel Coworking will host a Grand Opening Party that is open to the public on March 5 from 4pm to 7pm; attendees can RSVP here .

"We are excited to support Phoenix's entrepreneurial community with even more beautiful, affordable space to grow their businesses," said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. "We have seen huge demand for flexible, customizable workspace from small to mid-sized businesses, as well as enterprise companies."

Built in 1919 as the first skyscraper in Downtown Phoenix, the 64,000-square-foot building features eight floors of state-of-the-art workspace. At the center of Downtown Phoenix, the Heard Building offers easy access to the Theater District and Symphony Hall, the Phoenix Convention Center, courthouses, and hotels. The company's first coworking location in Phoenix, at 2828 N. Central Ave, debuted in April 2019 and is fully occupied.

Novel Coworking supports companies of all sizes with the flexibility and room to scale up and grow on their terms. With monthly coworking memberships for $199 a month, private offices starting at $525 a month, and office suites as low as $300 per employee a month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at an affordable price. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including direct fiber internet and custom-built SmartSuites™ for 10 to 200-person teams, all while keeping rents 30-50% lower than competitors.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than 3 million square feet of workspace in 36 locations including Albany, Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbia, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.

