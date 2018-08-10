Novel Drugs and Smart Devices for Respiratory Disorders, 2018-2030 - Evaluation of Approx. 135 Novel Drug Candidates Across Various Stages of Development

DUBLIN, Aug 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Novel Drugs and Smart Devices for Respiratory Disorders, 2018-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Novel Drugs and Smart Devices for Respiratory Disorders, 2018-2030' report provides a comprehensive study on the current landscape of novel therapies and smart devices being evaluated for the treatment of asthma, COPD and cystic fibrosis. The field has captured the interest of several drug developers, both small and large companies. With several novel drug candidates in development, we anticipate the market to witness continued growth over the next 5-10 years.

According to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies, around 4 million individuals die each year due to chronic respiratory diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates the global prevalence of two of the most common chronic respiratory diseases, namely asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), to be around 335 million and 400 million patients respectively. Specifically, COPD is currently known to be the fourth leading cause of death worldwide. According to the data provided by the WHO, more than 3 million people die annually from COPD; this represents a total of 6% of the global annual deaths. Around 90% of these deaths occur in low and middle-income countries. Asthma, on the other hand, is more common in pediatric population. Asthma alone results in more than 30% of pediatric hospitalizations. Moreover, it is responsible for around 180,000 annual deaths worldwide.

In addition to asthma and COPD, other chronic respiratory disorders are also associated with high unmet needs. Specifically, the patients suffering from cystic fibrosis, which is known to have a global prevalence of 70,000, have reported median lifespan of less than 30 years. In addition, the patients suffering from cystic fibrosis are at a relatively higher risk of acquiring life threatening lung infections. The high prevalence, high rate of hospitalization and high cost of treatment for these disorders places a huge burden on the society in terms of direct healthcare costs and the loss of productivity associated with disability and premature mortality of the patients.

Although these diseases cannot be cured, government agencies and big pharma companies have made significant investments in R&D to improve disease management and address the unmet needs. These investments and development initiatives have led to the approval of several therapies, such as LAMA / LABA fixed dose combinations, ICS / LAMA / LABA fixed combinations, CFTR modulators, and novel biologics and antibiotics, which have helped improve the quality of life of patients. The industry is gradually transitioning towards the development of more targeted therapies. This shift is facilitating a scenario, wherein therapeutic strategies are changing from broad spectrum remedies to those that target individual patient segments.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2018-2030. The research, analysis and insights presented in this report include potential sales of novel therapies, as well as smart inhalers that are currently marketed or are in the late stages of development. To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of these novel therapies and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A discussion on the novel therapies under development for the treatment of asthma, COPD and cystic fibrosis. The report provides information on the developers, phase of development of candidate drugs / therapies, mechanism of action, route of administration, type of molecule, type of formulation and the dose frequency of the various therapies.

An analysis highlighting the key unmet needs across asthma, COPD and cystic fibrosis. The study presents insights generated from real-time data on unmet needs identified from social media posts, recent publications, patient blogs and discussions of key opinion leaders.

An extensive review of the development portfolio and key initiatives undertaken by established players (players with approved / late-stage drug candidates). This section also provides an overview of the companies, their financial performance, recent collaborations and a comprehensive future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of marketed and phase III drugs; each profile features an overview of the drug, its mechanism of action, dosage information, details on the cost and sales (wherever available), clinical development plan, and key clinical trial results.

An assessment of the key players involved in the development of smart inhalers. It provides information on the development status of the inhalers, type of inhalers and the key collaborators. In addition, the report provides a comparative assessment of the various smart inhalers on the basis of several parameters, such as availability of Bluetooth, USB connection, reminder function and rechargeable options.

A discussion on the regulatory landscape for the approval of combination products (drugs and inhalers), as well as smart inhalers in different countries.

Detailed analysis of the key trends (for instance, relative start-up activity) in the development of novel therapies across asthma, COPD and cystic fibrosis.

Example Highlights

Around 135 novel drug candidates are being evaluated across various stages of development for the treatment of patients suffering from asthma, COPD and cystic fibrosis. Of these, around 15 drugs have received approval / market authorization, and 72% and 17% of the candidates are being developed in clinical and preclinical stages, respectively.

Majority of the novel drugs (38%) are being developed for the treatment of patients with asthma, while around 30% of the candidates are being developed to target COPD. Rest of the drugs are being evaluated for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. 11% of the therapies target more than one of these diseases.

The development landscape comprises of around 90 companies and universities. Of these, around 37% of the players are small-sized companies (less than 50 employees), close to 30% of the players are mid-sized companies (51-200 employees) and around 33% are large-size players / universities (more than 200 employees).

Of the big pharma companies, several players have recently received approval for their novel product(s) being developed for asthma, COPD and cystic fibrosis; examples of these companies are (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Specifically for asthma, the industry focus is gradually shifting towards development of therapies for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe disease. In fact, in the last few years, four biologics have been approved for the treatment of severe form of asthma. These are FASENRA (2017), CINQAIR (2016), XOLAIR (2016, for pediatric patients) and NUCALA (2015).

For the treatment of COPD, most of the approved novel therapies are combinations of long-acting beta-agonist (LABA) and long-acting muscarinic receptor antagonist (LAMA) drugs. Examples of marketed dual fixed dose combinations include ANORO ELLIPTA (2017), BEVESPI AEROSPHERE / PT003 (2016), Utibron Neohaler (2015), STIOLTO RESPIMAT (2015), Duaklir Genuair / Brimica Genuair (2014) and Ultibro Breezhaler (2013).

Across cystic fibrosis, the launch of KALYDECO in 2012 and ORKAMBI in 2015 by Vertex Pharmaceuticals has revolutionized the treatment landscape. Several novel combinations or drug classes are being evaluated in late stages of clinical development. Emerging targeted approaches, such as gene therapy and gene editing, are also being explored.

A detailed analysis of the opinions expressed on patient blogs, social media posts and published literature, and by KOLs highlights significant unmet needs across asthma, COPD and cystic fibrosis. High rate of non-adherence, delayed / mis-diagnosis and lack of personalized therapies are amongst the pressing unmet needs.

To overcome the unmet needs associated with drug adherence, the industry is promoting the use of connected devices, such as smart inhalers, that enable the patient / healthcare providers to track drug intake. In fact, we identified more than 20 companies involved in the development of smart inhalers; examples include (in alphabetical order) 3M , Adherium, Aerobit, Cohero Health, FindAir, Gecko Health Innovations, H&T Presspart, Inspiro Medical, OPKO Health, Propeller Health, Qualcomm Life, and Vectura.

With several approved drugs and late stage clinical (phase II and above) candidates, the market for novel therapeutics is anticipated to grow at a steady pace between 2018 and 2030. By 2030, a number of LABA / LAMA, as well as ICS / LABA / LAMA fixed dose combinations, are likely to attain blockbuster status. Examples include ANORO ELLIPTA, Utibron Neohaler / Ultibro Breezhaler, FASENRA and ORKAMBI

