Novel herbicide tetflupyrolimet from FMC Corporation granted a new mode of action classification

PHILADELPHIA, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading agricultural sciences company, obtained a new mode of action classification for its proprietary herbicide molecule, tetflupyrolimet. It is the first active ingredient in the Herbicide Resistance Action Committee (HRAC) and Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) Group 28 and the first new herbicide with a novel mode of action in the crop protection industry in over three decades.

Studies show this new mode of action herbicide provides season-long control of important grass weeds in the rice market, as well as key hard-to-control broadleaf weeds and sedges. As disclosed at its November 2020 Investor Technology Update, FMC plans to start the registration process and expects to launch products containing tetflupyrolimet in the transplanted and direct-seeded rice markets in 2023. The use of tetflupyrolimet is being tested in other crops, including sugarcane, wheat, soybeans and corn.

"In 2010, our research and development organization in Delaware made a strategic decision to focus on discovering new herbicide modes of actions," said Kathleen Shelton, FMC vice president and chief technology officer. "The organization believed that resistance to herbicides would present a significant challenge for growers in the coming years, and they endeavored to discover a novel mode of action. To achieve this, the research and development team screened over 60,000 compounds, synthesized 1,200 analogs and tested molecules in different crops and weeds around the world. We are proud of the accomplishments of our scientists who bring their passion and creativity for innovation to discover new modes of action, especially in the herbicide area."

Weed resistance is an increasing challenge for growers around the world, who spend billions of dollars annually trying to control weeds. "It is hard to overstate the significance of the development of tetflupyrolimet, which represents an entirely new class of chemistry and a new mode of action," said Diane Allemang, FMC vice president and chief marketing officer. "We will be able to provide growers with a critical new tool to rotate into their weed management program and achieve control they cannot achieve today. Additionally, due to its unique mode of action, tetflupyrolimet has no known cross-resistance."

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,400 employees around the globe. To learn more, please visit www.fmc.com.

FMC, the FMC logo, Rynaxypyr, Cyazypyr, Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, Gamit, Talstar, Hero, Quartzo and Presence are trademarks of FMC Corporation or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions. Hero® insecticide is a restricted use pesticide in the United States.

The Company's investor relations website, located at https://investors.fmc.com, should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important information to the website for investors, including information that the Company may wish to disclose publicly for purposes of complying with the federal securities laws. After April 27, 2021, this type of information will no longer be regularly provided by press release but will continue to be posted on the investor relations website.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: FMC and its representatives may from time to time make written or oral statements that are "forward-looking" and provide other than historical information, including statements contained herein, in FMC's other filings with the SEC, and in reports or letters to FMC stockholders.

In some cases, FMC has identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of FMC, which is substantially influenced by the potential adverse effect of the pandemic on FMC's customers and suppliers and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts us will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Additional factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2020 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of these factors as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

SOURCE FMC Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fmc.com

