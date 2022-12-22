Novel Spectrometry Platforms Market, 2022-2035: Sector Set for Sizable Growth With Over 3000 Patents Filed in Recent Years

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Novel Spectrometry Platforms Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Spectrometers, Company Size, End User Industry, Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report features an extensive study on the current market landscape and future potential of novel spectrometers over the next decade.

Over time, spectroscopy has emerged as an important analytical tool for accurate and rapid analysis of compounds. It finds applications in research activities in food, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and environmental industry. Spectroscopic instruments provide information on electronic and optical properties, chemical composition and crystallinity of compounds. There are several types of spectrometers, such as mass spectrometer, atomic absorption spectrometer, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), Raman spectrometer, and X-Ray fluorescence (XRF), which can be used for various qualitative and quantitative analyses.

Amongst various spectrometry platforms, mass spectrometry is the most popular technique owing to its high quantitative accuracy, which can be further combined with liquid chromatography (LC/MS) and gas chromatography (GC/MS) for better resolution. Having said that, there are several challenges associated with these conventional spectrometers, such as lack of automation, resulting in lesser reproducibility and sensitivity of the systems.

Novel spectrometers, having demonstrated the potential to address a number of challenges associated with conventional spectrometers, have emerged as an appropriate solution. It is also worth highlighting that several advancements, such as miniaturization, portability to increase performance and throughput of the process, have been made in the instrumentation of novel spectrometers.

Around 30 companies are actively engaged in the manufacturing of novel spectrometry platforms that can be used for various analytical applications, quality control, structural biology, forensic investigations, material testing, and agriculture analysis. Further, various advanced technologies, such as new laser based systems, have been introduced in the spectrometers to detect particular combination of compounds.

Additionally, the field has witnessed several innovations in the data process, evolution in guidelines for processing of the instruments that are compliant with the regulatory standards, mainly based on data accuracy, speed of bioanalytical method and speed of the analysis.

Moreover, in the last few years, stakeholders have undertaken several initiatives to augment their intellectual portfolio by filing 3000+ patents for latest technologies and products with advanced features. The growing popularity of novel spectrometry platforms is also evident from 60+ global events that have been organized in this field, since 2016.

Given the rising interest of stakeholders towards technological advancements and growing adoption of novel spectrometers for various applications, we believe that the overall market for novel spectrometry platforms is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies. In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of novel spectrometry platforms, featuring information on the type of spectrometer, software platform, type of technology used, type of detector, weight of spectrometer and type of end user industry. In addition, the chapter includes analysis of novel spectrometry manufacturers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products being offered).

Elaborate profiles of the players offering novel spectrometry platforms (shortlisted on the basis of the year of experience of the company). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio, and a section on recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of over 700 peer-reviewed scientific articles related to novel spectrometry, published since 2018, based on several parameters, such as year of publication, type of article, emerging focus areas, most popular journals, most popular publishers and most popular copyright holders.

A detailed analysis of global events attended by the participants, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, event platform, type of event, location of event, emerging focus areas, active organizers (in terms of number of events) and designation of participants. The chapter also highlights the geographical mapping of upcoming events.

An insightful analysis of the patents filed / granted for novel spectrometry platforms, since 2018, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, geographical location, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of organization, leading players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed in the given time period) and patent characteristics. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

An analysis of various developments / recent trends related to novel spectrometry, offering insights on partnerships and collaborations and recent initiatives being undertaken related to novel spectrometry platforms.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall novel spectrometry platforms market.

The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Nick Jones (Global Application and Development Director, LECO)

(Global Application and Development Director, LECO) Nicole Zhang (Product Manager, Shimadzu)

(Product Manager, Shimadzu) Chris Henry (Senior Scientist, Waters)

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in the development of novel spectrometry platforms?

How has the intellectual property landscape in the novel spectrometry platforms evolved over the years?

What are the key agenda items being discussed in various global events / conferences held novel spectrometry platforms?

What is the focus area of the ongoing research activities related to novel spectrometry platforms?

Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

How is the current and future market opportunity, likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:





1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. NOVEL SPECTROMETRY PLATFORMS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. COMPANY PROFILES: NOVEL SPECTROMETRY PLATFORMS

6. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

7. GLOBAL EVENT ANALYSIS

8. PATENT ANALYSIS

9. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10. SWOT ANALYSIS

11. MARKET FORECAST

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

