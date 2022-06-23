Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market - Future Pipeline/Clinical Trial Analysis and Revenue Forecast Snapshot - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on "Global Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market– Industry Trends, Clinical Trial/Pipeline Analysis, Funding Analysis, Industry Competition Analysis, and Revenue Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global novel T-cell immunotherapies market size is expected to record a promising CAGR of 47% during the period of 2022-2030.

In T-cell immunotherapy, one's own immune cells are reprogrammed to be more effective against cancer. T-cell transfer therapy is an adoptive cell therapy known as adoptive immunotherapy and immune cell therapy. T-cells, activated T-cells, Tregs, virus-driven T-cells, and T-cell vaccines are examples of novel T-cell therapies. In clinical trials, gamma delta T cell therapies outperformed conventional cancer therapies in terms of efficacy and specificity toward cancer cells. The therapy requires a short treatment time with no aggressive chemotherapy. T-cell immunotherapy is a new area of oncology that is rapidly developing. Because of their high target specificity, customization potential, ability to generate immunological memory, and common side effects, T-cell therapies have emerged as a promising option among current targeted anti-cancer therapies.

The increasing incidences of chronic diseases will propel the development of the novel T-cell immunotherapies market over the forecast period. Additionally, various strategic agreements between relevant therapy developers and research institute to innovate therapies are expected to boost Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market growth. The upward demand for cell and gene therapies, as well as the high mortality rates and the swelling number of clinical trials, will provide opportunities in the coming years. Also, the government is spreading awareness about health consciousness in the growing geriatric population and cancer patients. However, the high investment needed for therapy development, the lack of standard therapy protocols, and the scarcity of skilled professionals limit the market growth.

In terms of region, the North American region is the primary revenue holder of this market due to rising awareness about cell therapies, increasing government investments in the research and development of cell therapies to treat various diseases and high demand for novel therapies. On the other hand, the Europe region is also expected to dominate this market due to the advancements in the biopharmaceutical field and the high prevalence of cancer. In addition, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow faster owing to the growing cell therapy manufacturing industries and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Some of the key players in the novel T-cell immunotherapies market are Atara Biotherapeutics, AlloVir, Eureka Therapeutics, Eutilex, NexImmune, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Tevogen Bio, WindMIL Therapeutics, GammaDelta Therapeutics Limited, Acepodia, Adaptate Therapeutics, Adicet, Cytomed Therapeutics, Gadeta, IN8bio, Kiromic Biopharma, Lava Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, TC Biopharm, ImCheck Therapeutics, Expression Therapeutics LLC, Triumvira Immunologics, PureTech Health, PhosphoGam, Caladrius Biosciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Miltenyi Biotec, Sangamo Therapeutics (TxCell), Cellenkos Inc., Pfizer Inc., PolTREG S.A.., Parvus Therapeutics, ILTOO Pharma, Philogen S.p.A., TRACT Therapeutics, Inc., REGiMMUNE Co, Ltd., Roche, Celgene, AHEAD THERAPEUTICS S.L., and Other Prominent Players.

Innovative therapies, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements are a priority for leading manufacturers in this industry. Additionally, the increasing public awareness of cell treatments will help to drive market expansion.

Recent Key Developments:

In May 2022 , Harpoon Therapeutics announced a clinical supply agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche) to supply atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) for use in the clinical development program. Under this agreement, Harpoon is the sponsor of the anticipated clinical trials, and Roche will supply atezolizumab.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Type of T-cell Therapy

Activated T-cells

Virus Driven T-cells

Tregs

γδ T-cells

T-cell vaccines

NK T-cells

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Disease Indication

Lung cancer

Breast Cancer

Cytomegalovirus Infection

Glioblastoma

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Ovarian Cancer

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

Sarcoma

HIV infections

Pancreatic Cancer

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America novel T-cell immunotherapies market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe novel T-cell immunotherapies market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific novel T-cell immunotherapies market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America novel T-cell immunotherapies market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa novel T-cell immunotherapies market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

