Novelis and Habitat for Humanity launch new initiative to support and promote neighborhood sustainability through increased recycling

ATLANTA, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity and Novelis announced today the launch of a new initiative that encourages local communities to recycle more. Through this program, Novelis, a global leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, is providing recycling bins and monetary grants to help Habitat organizations across the U.S. and Canada increase neighborhood sustainability.

The recycling initiative begins June 1 and invites 140 local Habitat organizations to work with their local civic groups, businesses and community partners to improve sustainability in their communities.

"As a longtime partner of Habitat for Humanity, Novelis is proud to support this recycling initiative at a time when recycling rates are trending downward, and the need for safe, affordable housing continues to trend upward," said Ashley Gravlee, corporate social responsibility manager at Novelis. "Aluminum is the most valuable material in our recycle bins and can be a sustainable source of funding for organizations like Habitat that can use the value of recycled aluminum to increase access to affordable housing."

During the pilot phase of the initiative, which began in November of last year, 39 Habitat organizations competed to collect the most aluminum. Together, over three months, they collected and recycled one million aluminum cans. Novelis donated $5,000 to the winning Habitat organization and $1,000 to each Habitat organization that participated. Funds will be used to address the specific housing needs of each respective community.

"Novelis has been a significant partner in helping us carry out our social responsibility to continuously find improved ways to take better care of our neighborhoods," said Colleen Finn Ridenhour, chief development officer at Habitat for Humanity International. "Safe, affordable housing can only be sustainable in healthy environments and this initiative is just one of the ways Novelis is helping us revitalize communities. With one million cans collected in just a few months, we look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together as this initiative grows."

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose to shape a sustainable world together. As a global leader in innovative products and services and the world's largest recycler of aluminum, we partner with customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries to deliver solutions that maximize the benefits of lightweight aluminum throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit novelis.com.

