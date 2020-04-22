Novelis Names Thomas Boney SVP and President, Novelis North America

ATLANTA, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, announced today that Thomas (Tom) Boney has been appointed Senior Vice President of Novelis and President, Novelis North America, effective immediately. Boney succeeds Marco Palmieri, who has transitioned to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Integration Officer, leading the integration of Aleris into Novelis. In this position, Boney is responsible for all aspects of the company's North America business, which includes manufacturing and recycling facilities across the United States and Canada.

For the past 14 years, Boney has served in leadership positions for Novelis in North America, Europe and Asia. His most recent assignment was Chief Operating Officer, Novelis North America, where he led the Operations, Sales, Procurement, Recycling and Supply Chain functions for the region. Prior to joining Novelis in 2006, he spent 19 years with Alcoa in a variety of leadership roles.

"Novelis is entering a period of extraordinary transformation in the company's history and Tom has an excellent track record of leading diverse teams that continually achieve higher results," said Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novelis Inc. "I am confident he has the right team in place to lead a safe, strong culture and help us fulfill our purpose of shaping a sustainable world together."

Novelis North America produces aluminum for customers in the beverage can, automotive and high end specialties markets, which range from industrial products for the building and construction and transportation industries to food containers.

