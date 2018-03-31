Novelis Reports First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Results

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Net income attributable to common shareholder of $137 million ; excluding special items, net income increased 10% YoY

; excluding special items, net income increased 10% YoY Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% YoY to $332 million

Net Sales increased 16% YoY to $3.1 billion

Shipments increased 2% YoY to 797 kilotonnes

Free cash flow improved $73 million YoY

Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today reported net income attributable to its common shareholder of $137 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared to $101 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding tax-affected special items, the company reported net income of $113 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, up from $103 million in the prior period.

The increase in net income, excluding special items, is mainly due to a 15 percent increase in Adjusted EBITDA over the prior year to $332 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. This increase is attributed to the continued optimization of the investments the company has made to increase global rolling, automotive finishing, and recycling capacity to drive higher shipments, strengthen its product portfolio, and manage costs. Adjusted EBITDA per ton reached $417 in the quarter, as compared to $368 in the prior year period.

Net sales increased 16 percent over the prior year to $3.1 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, driven by higher average aluminum prices, higher shipments, and more favorable product mix, partially offset by lower conversion premiums on some products. Shipments of flat rolled products increased two percent to 797 kilotonnes.

"Outstanding operational performance with increased asset optimization and favorable market conditions contributed to another strong quarter," said Steve Fisher, President and CEO of Novelis. "Our recent investment announcements in North America and Asia, along with the pending acquisition of Aleris, will diversify our product portfolio and increase our participation in high-demand, high-value markets to meet growing customer demand."

The company reported negative $4 million of free cash flow for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, a $73 million improvement over the prior year. This increase is primarily a result of higher Adjusted EBITDA, lower cash interest due to the timing of payments in the prior year, and favorable metal price lag. These favorable items were partially offset by higher taxes and an increase in capital expenditures to $54 million in fiscal 2019, as compared to $39 million in the prior year period.

"The progress Novelis has made to improve and transform the business is clearly reflected in our improved financial results, enabling us to make both organic and inorganic strategic growth investments," said Devinder Ahuja, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Novelis.

As of June 30, 2018, the company reported a strong liquidity position of $1.9 billion.

In July, Standard & Poors rating agency upgraded the Novelis Corporate Family rating from B+ to BB-, and its senior unsecured rating from B to B+.

About Novelis



Novelis Inc. is the global leader in aluminum rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. The company operates in ten countries, has approximately 11,000 employees and reported $11.4 billion in revenue for its 2018 fiscal year. Novelis supplies premium aluminum sheet and foil products to transportation, packaging, construction, industrial and consumer electronics markets throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit novelis.com and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/NovelisInc and Twitter at twitter.com/Novelis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This news release and the presentation slides for the earnings call contain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We believe these measures are helpful to investors in measuring our financial performance and liquidity and comparing our performance to our peers. However, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. To the extent we discuss any non-GAAP financial measures on the earnings call, a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure will be available in the presentation slides filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the SEC concurrently with the issuance of this press release. In addition, the Form 8-K includes a more detailed description of each of these non-GAAP financial measures, together with a discussion of the usefulness and purpose of such measures.

Attached to this news release are tables showing the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Reconciliation to Liquidity, Reconciliation to Net Income excluding Special Items, and Segment Information.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements made in this news release which describe Novelis' intentions, expectations, beliefs or predictions may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or including the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," or similar expressions. Examples of forward looking statements in this news release are statements about our ability to make organic or inorganic strategic growth investments. Novelis cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and Novelis' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. We do not intend, and we disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among other things: changes in the prices and availability of aluminum (or premiums associated with such prices) or other materials and raw materials we use; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging activities; relationships with, and financial and operating conditions of, our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders; fluctuations in the supply of, and prices for, energy in the areas in which we maintain production facilities; our ability to access financing for future capital requirements; changes in the relative values of various currencies and the effectiveness of our currency hedging activities; factors affecting our operations, such as litigation, environmental remediation and clean-up costs, labor relations and negotiations, breakdown of equipment and other events; the impact of restructuring efforts in the future; economic, regulatory and political factors within the countries in which we operate or sell our products, including changes in duties or tariffs; competition from other aluminum rolled products producers as well as from substitute materials such as steel, glass, plastic and composite materials; changes in general economic conditions including deterioration in the global economy, particularly sectors in which our customers operate; cyclical demand and pricing within the principal markets for our products as well as seasonality in certain of our customers' industries; changes in government regulations, particularly those affecting taxes, derivative instruments, environmental, health or safety compliance; changes in interest rates that have the effect of increasing the amounts we pay under our credit facilities and other financing agreements; the effect of taxes and changes in tax rates; and our ability to generate cash. The above list of factors is not exhaustive. Other important risk factors included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 are specifically incorporated by reference into this news release.

Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Net sales $ 3,097 $ 2,669 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 2,591 2,256 Selling, general and administrative expenses 119 101 Depreciation and amortization 86 90 Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs 66 64 Research and development expenses 15 15 Restructuring and impairment, net 1 1 Other expense (income), net 29 (2) 2,907 2,525 Income before income taxes 190 144 Income tax provision 53 43 Net income 137 101 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 137 $ 101

Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions, except number of shares) June 30,



2018 March 31,



2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 853 $ 920 Accounts receivable, net — third parties (net of uncollectible accounts of $6 and $7 as of June 30, 2018 and March



31, 2018, respectively) 1,537 1,353 — related parties 213 242 Inventories 1,723 1,560 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 149 125 Fair value of derivative instruments 119 159 Assets held for sale 5 5 Total current assets 4,599 4,364 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,020 3,110 Goodwill 607 607 Intangible assets, net 397 410 Investment in and advances to non–consolidated affiliates 810 849 Deferred income tax assets 90 63 Other long–term assets — third parties 95 97 — related parties 3 3 Total assets $ 9,621 $ 9,503 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long–term debt $ 89 $ 121 Short–term borrowings 39 49 Accounts payable — third parties 2,255 2,051 — related parties 214 205 Fair value of derivative instruments 148 106 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities







524 591 Total current liabilities 3,269 3,123 Long–term debt, net of current portion 4,334 4,336 Deferred income tax liabilities 125 164 Accrued postretirement benefits 815 825 Other long–term liabilities 235 232 Total liabilities 8,778 8,680 Commitments and contingencies Shareholder's equity Common stock, no par value; unlimited number of shares authorized;



1,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018 — — Additional paid–in capital 1,404 1,404 Accumulated deficit (94) (283) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (430) (261) Total equity of our common shareholder 880 860 Noncontrolling interests (37) (37) Total equity 843 823 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,621 $ 9,503

Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 137 $ 101 Adjustments to determine net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 86 90 Loss (gain) on unrealized derivatives and other realized derivatives in investing activities, net 24 (2) Loss on sale of assets 3 1 Deferred income taxes (14) 9 Loss on foreign exchange remeasurement of debt — 1 Amortization of debt issuance costs and carrying value adjustments 5 5 Other, net — (1) Changes in assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities held for sale (net of



effects from divestitures): Accounts receivable (201) (99) Inventories (205) (137) Accounts payable 283 72 Other current assets (29) 8 Other current liabilities (58) (105) Other noncurrent assets — (6) Other noncurrent liabilities 17 15 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 48 (48) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (54) (39) Proceeds from sales of assets, third party, net of transaction fees and hedging — 1 Proceeds from investment in and advances to non-consolidated affiliates, net 6 6 (Outflows) proceeds from the settlement of derivative instruments, net (7) 1 Other 3 3 Net cash used in investing activities (52) (28) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments of long-term and short-term borrowings (34) (57) Revolving credit facilities and other, net (9) 113 Debt issuance costs — (2) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (43) 54 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (47) (22) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (19) (7) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period 932 604 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 866 $ 575







Reconciliation of Net income attributable to our common shareholder to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) The following table reconciles Net income attributable to our common shareholder to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017. (in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 137 $ 101 Income tax provision 53 43 Interest, net 63 62 Depreciation and amortization 86 90 EBITDA 339 296 Unrealized losses (gains) on change in fair value of derivative instruments, net 4 (16) Realized gains on derivative instruments not included in segment income — (1) Adjustment to reconcile proportional consolidation 16 8 Loss on sale of fixed assets 3 1 Restructuring and impairment, net 1 1 Metal price lag (33) 1 Other, net 2 (1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 332 $ 289

Free Cash Flow (unaudited) The following table shows "Free cash flow" for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017. (in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 48 $ (48) Net cash used in investing activities (52) (28) Less: Proceeds from the sales of assets and business, net of transaction fees, cash



income taxes and hedging — (1) Free cash flow $ (4) $ (77)

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Total Liquidity (unaudited) The following table reconciles the ending balances of cash and cash equivalents to total liquidity as of June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018. (in millions) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 853 $ 920 Availability under committed credit facilities 1,059 998 Total liquidity $ 1,912 $ 1,918

Reconciliation of Net income attributable to our common shareholder to Net income attributable to our common shareholder, excluding special items (unaudited) The following table presents Net income attributable to our common shareholder excluding special items. We adjust for items which may recur in varying magnitude which affect the comparability of the operational results of our underlying business. (in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 137 $ 101 Special Items: Metal price lag (33) 1 Restructuring and impairment, net 1 1 Tax effect on special items 8 — Net income attributable to our common shareholder, excluding special items $ 113 $ 103

Segment Information (unaudited) The following table shows selected segment financial information (in millions, except shipments which are in kilotonnes). Selected Operating Results



Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 North



America Europe Asia South



America Eliminations and Other Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 119 $ 61 $ 55 $ 97 $ — $ 332 Shipments Rolled products - third party 274 228 173 122 — 797 Rolled products - intersegment — 4 2 4 (10) — Total rolled products 274 232 175 126 (10) 797

Selected Operating Results



Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 North



America Europe Asia South



America Eliminations and Other Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 116 $ 57 $ 44 $ 72 $ — $ 289 Shipments Rolled products - third party 271 231 176 107 — 785 Rolled products - intersegment 2 4 4 3 (13) — Total rolled products 273 235 180 110 (13) 785

