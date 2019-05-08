Novelis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Results

ATLANTA, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Net income attributable to common shareholder of $103 million ; net income attributable to common shareholder excluding special items of $130 million

; net income attributable to common shareholder excluding special items of Adjusted EBITDA of $357 million

Net Sales of $3.1 billion

Reduced net debt leverage ratio to 2.5x

Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Net income attributable to common shareholder of $434 million ; net income attributable to common shareholder excluding special items of $468 million

; net income attributable to common shareholder excluding special items of Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion

Net Sales $12.3 billion

Generated free cash flow of $408 million

Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today reported record results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 with significant year-over-year increases in net sales, shipments and Adjusted EBITDA. Fiscal 2019 net income attributable to its common shareholder decreased to $103 million for the fourth quarter and $434 million for the full year.

Excluding tax-effected special items in both years, the largest item being a $318 million pre-tax gain related to the Ulsan Aluminum Ltd., joint venture in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, Novelis grew its full year fiscal 2019 net income by 11 percent to $468 million, and fourth quarter net income 29 percent to $130 million. These increases are primarily driven by a record Adjusted EBITDA for both the quarter and full year.

"Our year-end financial results are the best in company history, reflecting a continued focus on further improving operational efficiencies and customer centricity," said Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novelis, Inc. "It was also an important year in innovation, with the introduction of the first aluminum sheet battery enclosure, establishment of Customer Solution Centers and the development of new, high-strength alloys that will further enhance our existing portfolio of Advanz™ automotive products. We are also continuing to deliver on our purpose of shaping a sustainable world by increasing the amount of recycled content in our products, reducing CO2 emissions across the supply chain and maximizing the advantages of sustainable, lightweight aluminum to benefit our customers, partners and the communities where we live and work."

In addition to driving record financial performance, key operational and innovative achievements in fiscal 2019 include:

established three Customer Solution Centers across geographies to accelerate collaborative innovation between Novelis and automakers for the next generation of vehicle design;

developed innovative products and processes to accelerate the adoption of lightweight aluminum across end markets, including pioneering the first aluminum sheet battery enclosure for the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery markets;

supplying premium aluminum automotive body sheet for new vehicle designs, including the all-new Toyota RAV4 and NIO ES6;

partnered with Volvo Car Group to establish an automotive closed-loop recycling system in Europe to reduce CO2 emissions, decrease waste and increase recyclability of aluminum;

to reduce CO2 emissions, decrease waste and increase recyclability of aluminum; continued to drive operational excellence initiatives, including improvements in production recovery rates that control operating costs and unlock capacity to achieve record shipments;

leveraged the company's extensive recycling footprint to capitalize on favorable market conditions and increase the recycled content in its shipments from 57 percent to 61 percent for the full year;

reduced CO2 emissions across the company's global operations by five percent year-over-year.

The company also advanced several strategic actions in fiscal 2019 to increase its capacity and capabilities to grow with its customers:

signed a definitive agreement to purchase Aleris Corporation for approximately $2.6 billion including the assumption of debt, which is expected to close in the third quarter of calendar year 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals;

including the assumption of debt, which is expected to close in the third quarter of calendar year 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals; began construction on organic expansion plans to increase automotive capacity in the U.S. and China , and increase rolling, casting and recycling capacity in Brazil ;

, and increase rolling, casting and recycling capacity in ; completed the acquisition of key operating facilities and manufacturing assets in Sierre, Switzerland , that have historically been leased.

"Our record operational and financial performance in fiscal 2019, including a reduction in net leverage to 2.5x, has firmly positioned Novelis to embark on our next phase of growth," said Devinder Ahuja, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Novelis, Inc. "Long term customer demand across end markets continues to steadily grow, our operations are running very well, and we continue to generate strong cash flow to fund strategic investments for our future."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

Net sales increased one percent over the prior year to $3.1 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, driven by higher total shipments, partially offset by lower average aluminum prices. Shipments of flat rolled products increased eight percent to 870 kilotonnes.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 increased twelve percent to $357 million as compared to $319 million in the prior year. This increase reflects the favorable impacts from higher shipments, improved product mix, and favorable metal costs.

Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results

Net sales increased eight percent to $12.3 billion in fiscal 2019. The increase was driven by higher average aluminum prices and a three percent increase in shipments of flat rolled products to 3,274 kilotonnes.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 13 percent to $1.4 billion in fiscal 2019 compared to $1.2 billion in fiscal 2018. The increase was driven by higher shipments, favorable product mix, and favorable metal costs, partially offset by lower can sheet prices.

The company generated a very strong $408 million of free cash flow in fiscal 2019, or $759 million of free cash flow before capital expenditures of $351 million. Free cash flow before capital expenditures improved $127 million over the prior year, driven primarily by higher Adjusted EBITDA.

(in $ millions, non-GAAP measures) Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Free cash flow 281



303



408



406

Capital expenditures 141



90



351



226

Free cash flow before capital expenditures 422



393



759



632



As of March 31, 2019, the company reported a strong liquidity position of $1.8 billion and further reduced its net leverage ratio to 2.5x as compared to 3.0x at the end of fiscal 2018.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions)



(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales $ 3,084



$ 3,066



$ 12,326



$ 11,462

Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization) 2,606



2,600



10,422



9,700

Selling, general and administrative expenses 129



125



502



466

Depreciation and amortization 90



87



350



354

Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs 67



63



268



255

Research and development expenses 22



16



72



64

Gain on sale of a business, net —



—



—



(318)

Restructuring and impairment, net —



1



2



34

Equity in net (income) loss of non-consolidated affiliates (1)



—



(3)



1

Other expenses, net 11



11



44



51

Business acquisition and other integration related costs 9



—



33



—



2,933



2,903



11,690



10,607

Income before income taxes 151



163



636



855

Income tax provision 48



54



202



233

Net income 103



109



434



622

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —



3



—



(13)

Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 103



$ 106



$ 434



$ 635



Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except number of shares)





March 31,



2019

2018 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 950



$ 920

Accounts receivable, net







— third parties (net of uncollectible accounts of $7 as of March 31, 2019 and

March 31, 2018)

1,417



1,353

— related parties

164



242

Inventories

1,460



1,560

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

121



125

Fair value of derivative instruments

70



159

Assets held for sale

3



5

Total current assets

$ 4,185



$ 4,364

Property, plant and equipment, net

3,385



3,110

Goodwill

607



607

Intangible assets, net

351



410

Investment in and advances to non–consolidated affiliate

792



849

Deferred income tax assets

142



75

Other long–term assets







— third parties

101



97

— related parties

—



3

Total assets

$ 9,563



$ 9,515

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY







Current liabilities







Current portion of long–term debt

$ 19



$ 121

Short–term borrowings

39



49

Accounts payable







— third parties

1,986



2,051

— related parties

175



205

Fair value of derivative instruments

87



106

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





616



591

Total current liabilities

2,922



3,123

Long–term debt, net of current portion

4,328



4,336

Deferred income tax liabilities

223



164

Accrued postretirement benefits

844



825

Other long–term liabilities

180



244

Total liabilities

$ 8,497



$ 8,692

Commitments and contingencies







Shareholder's equity







Common stock, no par value; unlimited number of shares authorized; 1,000 shares issued

and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018

—



—

Additional paid–in capital

1,404



1,404

Accumulated equity (deficit)

203



(283)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(506)



(261)

Total equity of our common shareholder

1,101



860

Noncontrolling interests

(35)



(37)

Total equity

1,066



823

Total liabilities and equity

$ 9,563



$ 9,515



Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions)





Year Ended March 31,



2019

2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income

$ 434



$ 622

Adjustments to determine net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

350



354

Loss (gain) on unrealized derivatives and other realized derivatives in investing

activities, net

(6)



15

(Gain) loss on sale of business

—



(318)

Loss on sale of assets

6



7

Impairment charges

—



15

Deferred income taxes

50



41

Equity in net (income) loss of non-consolidated affiliates

(3)



1

Gain on foreign exchange remeasurement of debt

—



(2)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and carrying value adjustments

17



19

Other, net

(1)



1

Changes in assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities held for sale (net of

effects from divestitures):







Accounts receivable

(71)



(415)

Inventories

32



(151)

Accounts payable

(74)



336

Other current assets

(3)



21

Other current liabilities

34



(5)

Other noncurrent assets

(7)



(5)

Other noncurrent liabilities

(30)



37

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 728



$ 573

INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Capital expenditures

(351)



(226)

Acquisition of assets under a capital lease

(239)



—

Proceeds from sales of assets, third party, net of transaction fees and hedging

2



2

Proceeds from the sale of a business

—



314

Proceeds from investment in and advances to non-consolidated affiliates, net

12



16

Proceeds (outflows) from settlement of derivative instruments, net

7



(23)

Other

12



13

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

$ (557)



$ 96

FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Principal payments of long-term and short-term borrowings

(112)



(174)

Revolving credit facilities and other, net

(2)



(211)

Debt issuance costs

(4)



(5)

Net cash used in financing activities

$ (118)



$ (390)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

53



279

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(25)



47

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period

932



606

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period

$ 960



$ 932



Reconciliation of Net income attributable to our common shareholder to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

The following table reconciles Net income attributable to our common shareholder to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018.

(in millions) Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 103



$ 106



$ 434



$ 635

Noncontrolling interests —



3



—



(13)

Income tax provision 48



54



202



233

Interest, net 65



60



258



246

Depreciation and amortization 90



87



350



354

EBITDA 306



310



1,244



1,455

















Unrealized losses (gains) on change in fair value of derivative

instruments, net 1



(7)



10



(20)

Realized losses (gains) on derivative instruments not included

in segment income (1)



—



(2)



—

Adjustment to reconcile proportional consolidation 13



18



58



51

Loss on sale of fixed assets 2



3



6



7

Restructuring and impairment, net —



1



2



34

Gain on a sale of a business, net —



—



—



(318)

Metal price lag 25



(9)



4



(4)

Business acquisition and other integration costs 9



—



33



—

Other, net 2



3



13



10

Adjusted EBITDA $ 357



$ 319



$ 1,368



$ 1,215



Free Cash Flow (unaudited)

The following table shows "Free cash flow" for the year ended March 31, 2019 and 2018.

(in millions) Year Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 728



$ 573

Net cash (used in) provided by in investing activities (557)



96

Plus: Cash used in the acquisition of assets under a capital lease (A) $ 239



$ —

Less: Proceeds from sales of assets, net of transaction fees, cash income taxes

and hedging (B) (2)



(263)

Free cash flow $ 408



406



_________________________

(A) This line item includes $239 million of outflows related to the acquisition of real and personal property that we historically leased at our Sierre, Switzerland rolling facility. (B) This line item includes the proceeds from the sale of shares in Ulsan Aluminum Ltd. in the amount of $314 million, net of $42 million and $11 million, in cash taxes and transaction fees paid, respectively.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Total Liquidity (unaudited)

The following table reconciles the ending balances of cash and cash equivalents to total liquidity as of

March 31, 2019 and 2018.

(in millions) Year Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 950



$ 920

Availability under committed credit facilities 897



998

Total liquidity $ 1,847



$ 1,918



Reconciliation of Net income attributable to our common shareholder to Net income attributable to

our common shareholder, excluding special items (unaudited)

The following table presents Net Income attributable to our common shareholder excluding special items.

We adjust for items which may recur in varying magnitude which affect the comparability of the operational

results of our underlying business.

(in millions) Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 103



$ 106



$ 434



$ 635

Special Items:













Business acquisition and other integration related expenses 9



—



33



—

Gain on sale of a business —



—



—



(318)

Metal price lag 25



(9)



4



(4)

Restructuring and impairment, net —



1



2



34

Tax effect on special items (7)



3



(5)



73

Net income attributable to our common shareholder, excluding special items $ 130



$ 101



$ 468



$ 420



Segment Information (unaudited)

The following table shows selected segment financial information (in millions, except shipments which are in kilotonnes).

Selected Operating Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 157



$ 56



$ 45



$ 99



$ —



$ 357



























Shipments























Rolled products - third party

294



240



196



140



—



870

Rolled products - intersegment

—



6



2



3



(11)



—

Total rolled products

294



246



198



143



(11)



870













































































Selected Operating Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 123



$ 61



$ 43



$ 94



$ (2)



$ 319



























Shipments























Rolled products - third party

273



233



169



130



—



805

Rolled products - intersegment

—



3



5



6



(14)



—

Total rolled products

273



236



174



136



(14)



805







































Selected Operating Results

Year Ended March 31, 2019

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 552



$ 226



$ 196



$ 394



$ —



$ 1,368





















































Shipments























Rolled products - third party

1,142



896



710



526



—



3,274

Rolled products - intersegment

—



22



13



11



(46)



—

Total rolled products

1,142



918



723



537



(46)



3,274













































































Selected Operating Results

Year Ended March 31, 2018

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 474



$ 219



$ 167



$ 363



$ (8)



$ 1,215



























Shipments























Rolled products - third party

1,083



914



696



495



—



3,188

Rolled products - intersegment

6



16



15



28



(65)



—

Total rolled products

1,089



930



711



523



(65)



3,188



