Novelis Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Results

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Net income attributable to common shareholder of $116 million ; excluding special items, net income increased 56% YoY

; excluding special items, net income increased 56% YoY Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% YoY to $355 million

Net Sales increased 12% YoY to $3.1 billion

Shipments increased 1% YoY to 807 kilotonnes

Generated free cash flow of $108 million

Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today reported net income attributable to its common shareholder of $116 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared to $307 million in the prior year period. Excluding tax-effected special items in both periods, the largest item being a $318 million pre-tax gain related to the Ulsan Aluminum Ltd., joint venture in the prior year, the company reported net income of $122 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, up from $78 million in the prior year period.

The increase in net income, excluding special items, is largely due to an 18 percent increase in Adjusted EBITDA over the prior year to $355 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Ongoing efforts to optimize the investments made to increase rolling, automotive finishing and recycling capacity, combined with favorable market conditions, have resulted in higher shipments of premium products, operating cost efficiencies and favorable metal costs. Adjusted EBITDA per ton reached $440 in the quarter, as compared to $377 per ton in the prior year period.

Net sales increased twelve percent over the prior year to $3.1 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, driven by higher average aluminum prices, higher total shipments and a more favorable product mix. Shipments of flat rolled products increased one percent to a record high 807 kilotonnes.

"Continued strong customer demand for lightweight, high-strength aluminum has resulted in another strong quarter," said Steve Fisher, President and CEO, Novelis Inc. "Moving forward, we are focusing on safely bringing our recent automotive investments online, enhancing the way we engage with customers and leveraging our R&D capabilities in order to provide solutions that help meet their design, performance and sustainability goals."

The company reported $108 million of free cash flow for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, net of $60 million in capital expenditures. Year-to-date free cash flow improved $80 million over the prior year to $104 million driven primarily by higher Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher taxes and capital expenditures.

"Our continued strong financial performance and operating cash flow generation has allowed us to strategically add capacity to capture growing demand, while continuing to improve net leverage to 2.8x at the end of the second quarter," said Devinder Ahuja, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Novelis.

As of September 30, 2018, the company reported a strong liquidity position of $1.7 billion.

Aleris Acquisition

On July 26, 2018, Novelis announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Aleris Corporation. The acquisition continues to progress as expected and remains on track to close nine to fifteen months from the date of announcement, as previously communicated, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

On November 1, 2018, Novelis secured financing for the pending Aleris acquisition by entering into commitment letters with a group of banks to provide up to $775 million of an incremental term loan with a five year maturity, and up to a $1.5 billion short-term bridge loan with a one year maturity. We expect to replace the bridge loan with permanent financing soon after closing, depending on market conditions.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is the global leader in aluminum rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. The company operates in ten countries, has approximately 11,000 employees and reported $11.5 billion in revenue for its 2018 fiscal year. Novelis supplies premium aluminum sheet and foil products to transportation, packaging, construction, industrial and consumer electronics markets throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit novelis.com and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/NovelisInc and Twitter at twitter.com/Novelis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release and the presentation slides for the earnings call contain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We believe these measures are helpful to investors in measuring our financial performance and liquidity and comparing our performance to our peers. However, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. To the extent we discuss any non-GAAP financial measures on the earnings call, a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure will be available in the presentation slides filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the SEC concurrently with the issuance of this press release. In addition, the Form 8-K includes a more detailed description of each of these non-GAAP financial measures, together with a discussion of the usefulness and purpose of such measures.

Attached to this news release are tables showing the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Reconciliation to Liquidity, Reconciliation to Net Income excluding Special Items, and Segment Information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release which describe Novelis' intentions, expectations, beliefs or predictions may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or including the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," or similar expressions. Examples of forward looking statements in this news release are statements about our ability to safely bring automotive investments online. Novelis cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and Novelis' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. We do not intend, and we disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among other things: changes in the prices and availability of aluminum (or premiums associated with such prices) or other materials and raw materials we use; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging activities; relationships with, and financial and operating conditions of, our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders; fluctuations in the supply of, and prices for, energy in the areas in which we maintain production facilities; our ability to access financing including in connection with potential acquisitions and investments; risks relating to, and our ability to consummate, pending and future acquisitions, investments or divestitures, including the pending acquisition of Aleris Corporation; changes in the relative values of various currencies and the effectiveness of our currency hedging activities; factors affecting our operations, such as litigation, environmental remediation and clean-up costs, labor relations and negotiations, breakdown of equipment and other events; the impact of restructuring efforts in the future; economic, regulatory and political factors within the countries in which we operate or sell our products, including changes in duties or tariffs; competition from other aluminum rolled products producers as well as from substitute materials such as steel, glass, plastic and composite materials; changes in general economic conditions including deterioration in the global economy, particularly sectors in which our customers operate; changes in government regulations, particularly those affecting taxes, derivative instruments, environmental, health or safety compliance; changes in interest rates that have the effect of increasing the amounts we pay under our credit facilities and other financing agreements; the effect of taxes and changes in tax rates; and our ability to generate cash. The above list of factors is not exhaustive. Other important risk factors included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 are specifically incorporated by reference into this news release.

Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 3,136 $ 2,794 $ 6,233 $ 5,463 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 2,657 2,354 5,248 4,610 Selling, general and administrative expenses 127 118 244 219 Depreciation and amortization 86 91 172 181 Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs 68 64 134 128 Research and development expenses 17 16 32 31 Restructuring and impairment, net — 7 1 8 Gain on sale of a business, net — (318) — (318) Equity in net (income) loss of non-consolidated affiliates (1) 1 (1) 1 Other (income) expenses, net (6) 38 23 36 Business acquisition and other integration related costs 8 — 10 — 2,956 2,371 5,863 4,896 Income before income taxes 180 423 370 567 Income tax provision 64 116 117 159 Net income 116 307 253 408 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 116 $ 307 $ 253 $ 408

Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions, except number of shares) September 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 829 $ 920 Accounts receivable, net — third parties (net of uncollectible accounts of $6 and $7 as of September 30, 2018 and

March 31, 2018, respectively) 1,419 1,353 — related parties 194 242 Inventories 1,748 1,560 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 169 125 Fair value of derivative instruments 87 159 Assets held for sale 5 5 Total current assets 4,451 4,364 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,254 3,110 Goodwill 607 607 Intangible assets, net 381 410 Investment in and advances to non–consolidated affiliates 817 849 Deferred income tax assets 84 75 Other long–term assets — third parties 107 97 — related parties — 3 Total assets $ 9,701 $ 9,515 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long–term debt $ 83 $ 121 Short–term borrowings 147 49 Accounts payable — third parties 2,149 2,051 — related parties 184 205 Fair value of derivative instruments 77 106 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

565 591 Total current liabilities 3,205 3,123 Long–term debt, net of current portion 4,330 4,336 Deferred income tax liabilities 146 164 Accrued postretirement benefits 803 825 Other long–term liabilities 243 244 Total liabilities 8,727 8,692 Commitments and contingencies Shareholder's equity Common stock, no par value; unlimited number of shares authorized;

1,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018 — — Additional paid–in capital 1,404 1,404 Accumulated equity (deficit) 22 (283) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (416) (261) Total equity of our common shareholder 1,010 860 Noncontrolling interests (36) (37) Total equity 974 823 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,701 $ 9,515

Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in millions) Six Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 253 $ 408 Adjustments to determine net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 172 181 (Gain) loss on unrealized derivatives and other realized derivatives in investing activities,

net (8) 12 Gain on sale of business — (318) Loss on sale of assets 2 2 Impairment charges — 6 Deferred income taxes 21 47 Equity in net (gain) loss of non-consolidated affiliates (1) 1 Gain on foreign exchange remeasurement of debt — (2) Amortization of debt issuance costs and carrying value adjustments 9 10 Other, net — 4 Changes in assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities held for sale (net of

effects from divestitures): Accounts receivable (70) (316) Inventories (237) (107) Accounts payable 141 163 Other current assets (49) 26 Other current liabilities (20) (31) Other noncurrent assets (10) (2) Other noncurrent liabilities 7 4 Net cash provided by operating activities 210 88 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (114) (82) Acquisition of assets under a capital lease (239) — Proceeds from sales of assets, third party, net of transaction fees and hedging 2 1 Proceeds from the sale of a business — 314 Proceeds from investment in and advances to non-consolidated affiliates, net 6 8 (Outflows) proceeds from the settlement of derivative instruments, net (5) 1 Other 7 6 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (343) 248 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments of long-term and short-term borrowings (40) (64) Revolving credit facilities and other, net 103 88 Debt issuance costs (2) (4) Net cash provided by financing activities 61 20 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (72) 356 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (19) (1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period 932 604 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 841 $ 959

Reconciliation of Net income attributable to our common shareholder to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) The following table reconciles Net income attributable to our common shareholder to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. (in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 116 $ 307 $ 253 $ 408 Income tax provision 64 116 117 159 Interest, net 66 62 129 124 Depreciation and amortization 86 91 172 181 EBITDA 332 576 671 872 Unrealized (gains) losses on change in fair value of derivative instruments, net (1) 18 3 2 Realized gains on derivative instruments not included in segment income (1) — (1) (1) Adjustment to reconcile proportional consolidation 15 8 31 16 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets (1) 1 2 2 Restructuring and impairment, net — 7 1 8 Gain on sale of a business, net (A) — (318) — (318) Metal price lag (1) 5 (34) 6 Business acquisition and other integration costs (B) 8 — 10 — Other, net 4 5 6 4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 355 $ 302 $ 689 $ 591 _________________________ (A) In September 2017, Novelis Korea, Ltd, a subsidiary of Novelis, sold a portion of its shares in

Ulsan Aluminum, Ltd., which resulted in a gain. (B) Effective in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, management removed the impact of business

acquisition and other integration costs from Adjusted EBITDA in order to enhance the visibility of

the underlying operating performance of the Company. The impact of "Business acquisition and

other integration costs", which are costs presented above associated with our pending acquisition

of Aleris, is now reported as a separate line item in this reconciliation and on our condensed

consolidated statement of operations. This change in presentation does not impact our condensed

consolidated financial statements.

Free Cash Flow (unaudited) The following table shows "Free cash flow" for the six months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. (in millions) Six Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 210 $ 88 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (343) 248 Plus: Cash used in the acquisition of assets under a capital lease 239 — Less: Proceeds from sales of assets and business, net of transaction fees, cash

income taxes and hedging (2) (312) Free cash flow (A) $ 104 $ 24 _________________________ (A) Effective in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, management clarified the definition of "Free cash

flow" (a non-GAAP measure) to exclude the impact of cash outflows related to the "Acquisition of

assets under a capital lease". This change further enables users of the financial statements to

understand cash generated internally by the Company. This change does not impact the

condensed consolidated financial statements or prior periods reported.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Total Liquidity (unaudited) The following table reconciles the ending balances of cash and cash equivalents to total liquidity as of September 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018. (in millions) September 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 829 $ 920 Availability under committed credit facilities 907 998 Total liquidity $ 1,736 $ 1,918

Reconciliation of Net income attributable to our common shareholder to Net income attributable to our common shareholder, excluding special items (unaudited) The following table presents Net income attributable to our common shareholder excluding special items. We adjust for items which may recur in varying magnitude which affect the comparability of the operational results of our underlying business. (in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 116 $ 307 $ 253 $ 408 Special Items: Business acquisition and other integration related costs 8 — 10 — Gain loss on sale of a business — (318) — (318) Metal price lag (1) 5 (34) 6 Restructuring and impairment, net — 7 1 8 Tax effect on special items (1) 77 7 77 Net income attributable to our common shareholder, excluding special items $ 122 $ 78 $ 237 $ 181

Segment Information (unaudited) The following table shows selected segment financial information (in millions, except shipments which are in kilotonnes). Selected Operating Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 North

America Europe Asia South

America Eliminations and Other Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 151 $ 59 $ 47 $ 98 $ — $ 355 Shipments Rolled products - third party 295 222 165 125 — 807 Rolled products - intersegment — 7 3 1 (11) — Total rolled products 295 229 168 126 (11) 807 Selected Operating Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 North

America Europe Asia South

America Eliminations and Other Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 124 $ 51 $ 37 $ 90 $ — $ 302 Shipments Rolled products - third party 270 234 178 120 — 802 Rolled products - intersegment 4 3 2 11 (20) — Total rolled products 274 237 180 131 (20) 802 Selected Operating Results

Six Months Ended September 30, 2018 North

America Europe Asia South

America Eliminations and Other Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 270 $ 122 $ 102 $ 195 $ — $ 689 Shipments Rolled products - third party 569 450 338 247 — 1,604 Rolled products - intersegment — 11 5 5 (21) — Total rolled products 569 461 343 252 (21) 1,604 Selected Operating Results

Six Months Ended September 30, 2017 North

America Europe Asia South

America Eliminations and Other Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 240 $ 108 $ 81 $ 162 $ — $ 591 Shipments Rolled products - third party 541 465 354 227 — 1,587 Rolled products - intersegment 6 7 6 14 (33) — Total rolled products 547 472 360 241 (33) 1,587

