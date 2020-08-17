Novelis Supplies Nespresso with High-Recycled Content Aluminum for Coffee Capsules

Novelis' alloy has industry leading deep drawing properties to meet the coffee capsule market's need for demanding product specifications. The alloy also supports Nespresso's continued circularity journey by minimizing waste and maximizing the reuse of product materials.

"This achievement is an important step in helping Nespresso reach its sustainability goals," said Stephen Boney, Vice President, Specialties, Novelis Europe. "We have a longstanding partnership with Nespresso that is focused on implementing more sustainable manufacturing processes throughout the supply chain. As such, we have increased the amount of recycled aluminum content in coffee capsules and developing additional end-of-life recycling solutions for greater circularity."

Comprised of a thinner aluminum foil, the new capsules contain 9.2% less aluminum material and are 8% lighter. The foil protects freshness and aromas of high-quality coffee and provides a strong barrier against oxygen, light and humidity. More importantly, the foil is infinitely recyclable and requires less energy to produce than virgin aluminum.

Jérôme Pérez, Nespresso Head of Sustainability, stated, "We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve the sustainability and circularity of our operations, including the way we source, use, and recycle material. Reaching 80% recycled aluminum in our capsules is a significant milestone, and something we have worked hard to achieve with Novelis and other partners along the value chain."

In recent years, Novelis has developed many new alloys that are easily recyclable and invested in technologically-advanced recycling facilities that have increased recycled product content from 33 percent to 60 percent across its global operations. To that end, the company is committed to maximizing aluminum's many positive benefits to create a fully circular economy that has more efficient, sustainable business models.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose to shape a sustainable world together. As a global leader in innovative products and services and the world's largest recycler of aluminum, we partner with customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries to deliver solutions that maximize the benefits of lightweight aluminum throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit novelis.com.

About Nespresso

Read more here.

SOURCE Novelis Inc.

Related Links

http://www.novelis.com

