Novelis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Friday, November 2

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc. will report its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 on Friday, November 2, 2018. Following the release, Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Devinder Ahuja, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results via a live conference call for investors at 7:00 a.m. ET the same day. The conference call will also be webcast live via the Novelis website, with presentation materials available online at www.novelis.com/investors.

The audio portion of the meeting will be available via telephone at:

U.S. and Canada Toll-Free Number: 800 763 5545

India Toll-Free Number: 18002660832

International Toll Number: +1 212 231 2902

To view slides and participate in listen-only mode, visit the web at: https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1dhhq02imaxpv&eom

Participants should access the conference 15 minutes in advance of the start time to complete the registration process.

To test the compatibility of your browser and network connections in advance, please visit: http://test.callinfo.com

Following the meeting, the webcast will be available for replay at www.novelis.com/investors.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is the global leader in aluminum rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. The company operates in 10 countries, has approximately 11,000 employees and reported $11.5 billion in revenue for its 2018 fiscal year. Novelis supplies premium aluminum sheet and foil products to transportation, packaging, construction, industrial and consumer electronics markets throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit novelis.com and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/NovelisInc and Twitter at twitter.com/Novelis.

SOURCE Novelis Inc.

Related Links

http://www.novelis.com

