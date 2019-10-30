Novelis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on November 6

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc. will report its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Following the release, Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dev Ahuja, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results via a live conference call for investors at 7:30 a.m. ET the same day. The conference call will also be webcast live via the Novelis website, with presentation materials available online at www.novelis.com/investors.

The audio portion of the meeting will be available via telephone at:

U.S. and Canada Toll-Free Number: 877 256 3669

India Toll-Free Number: 18002660834

International Toll Number: +1 415 226 5361

To view slides and participate in listen-only mode, visit the web at:

https://cc.callinfo.com/r/z3xmd1ss8840&eom

Participants should access the conference 15 minutes in advance of the start time to complete the registration process. To test the compatibility of your browser and network connections in advance, please visit: http://test.callinfo.com

Following the meeting, the webcast will be available for replay at www.novelis.com/investors.

