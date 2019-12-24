Novelty Doll Invented (ROK-596)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InventHelp announces that one of its clients, an inventor from Richmond, Va., has designed a novelty doll that would feature characteristics that are unique to the inventor.

The AMP DOLL would feature distinctive qualities of the inventor, which may inspire laughter from others. Designed to promote positive feelings, the invention could provide good-natured entertainment to children and adults. In addition, the AMP DOLL may serve as a collectible or as an ideal gift item.

The inventor was inspired to create the AMP DOLL based on compliments he has received. "I've been told by several people that I routinely brighten their day," he said. "I wanted to create a doll that is based on my own characteristics."

The original design was submitted to the Rockville office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 05-ROK-596, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

