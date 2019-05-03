Novem Announces May 10th Gold & Blockchain Event

Attendees will learn more about the role of blockchain technology as an easy, transparent path to digital gold ownership and have the opportunity to purchase NNN tokens which are fully-redeemable for LBMA-certified gold and NVM utility tokens which can be used to purchase NNN tokens at advantageous rates.

Novem NNN gold tokens are minted based on 37kg of gold held in trust in secure storage by Novem worth over $1.5 million and NNN tokens are minted based on the value of that gold. At the time of this release, Novem has sold $3.65 million in NNN and NVM tokens to private investors.

"Novem is revolutionizing the gold-buying experience, adding trust and transparency for the buyer who wishes to protect and ensure their wealth with the strength of gold investments," Kalteis said. "We want to bring this opportunity directly to the buyer and provide a comfortable, upscale gold-buying experience consistent with the Novem retail outlets we plan to establish throughout Europe."

Novem is an extension of a decades-old business trading gold in Austria. Novem NNN gold tokens and NVM utility tokens are used to extend their gold trading business, offering gold bullion at market price globally.

"Novem is approaching our business as traders in gold first, with decades of expertise in precious metals from our founders. We are offering real access to gold, with a more direct link to simply redeemable gold than any other gold token. To put it simply, Novem offers a better way to buy gold and these events will help our customers learn more about the natural link between gold and blockchain and how we can help them strengthen their gold investments."

Novem offers the first gold token on NEO blockchain. The NEO platform is ideal because it is a blockchain for "the smart economy" ideal for tokenizing real-world assets like gold.

About Novem

Novem was founded by two long-term precious metals and gemstone experts with experience in international trade, including Germany, Austria, and the U.A.E. After seeing countless problems with trust and transparency in the precious metals industry, they knew there had to be a better way for people to safely buy and sell gold. As a result, they founded Novem, a new path to safe, ensured digital gold ownership. The Novem NNN gold token is backed and entirely redeemable for by LBMA-certified gold and built on advanced NEO blockchain technology for an immutable, secure, and distributed ledger of ownership.

SOURCE Novem