Novem Gold Will Give Away 1kg of Gold at Consensus 2019

"Novem Gold is here to offer a better path to digital gold ownership on the blockchain, more connected to physical gold and more redeemable than any other gold token," Andreas Kalteis, CEO of Novem Gold said. "We are happy to meet with so many leading innovators at Consensus and think the 1kg gold giveaway is a fun incentive and a way to drive home our central point -- owning Novem NNN gold tokens is owning gold."

At the time of this release, Novem has sold $3.65 million in NNN and NVM tokens to private buyers.

Novem NNN token is the only fully-redeemable gold-token through which holders truly own the gold that backs their tokens -- that gold is theirs to redeem even in the event of bankruptcy and national emergencies. Novem Gold has minted over $1.5 million in NNN tokens based on 37 kg of gold held in secure storage and more tokens will be minted as the gold placed in reserve is increased.

Novem Gold is an extension of a decades-old business trading gold in Austria. Novem NNN gold tokens and NVM utility tokens are used to extend their gold trading business, offering gold bullion at market price globally.

About Novem

Novem was founded by two long-term precious metals and gemstone experts with experience in international trade, including Germany, Austria, and the U.A.E. After seeing countless problems with trust and transparency in the precious metals industry, they knew there had to be a better way for people to safely buy and sell gold. As a result, they founded Novem, a new path to safe, ensured digital gold ownership. The Novem NNN gold token is backed and entirely redeemable for by LBMA-certified gold and built on advanced NEO blockchain technology for an immutable, secure, and distributed ledger of ownership.

SOURCE Novem