November 19 Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum To Help Corporate Tax Leaders Prepare For The Year Ahead

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum will feature members of Congress, representatives of the administration and intergovernmental economic organizations, and industry experts discussing the federal, state, and international tax issues that will shape the year to come for U.S. multinational corporations. Among the issues being addressed include digital taxation within the U.S. and internationally, the legislative outlook for 2020, impacts from Wayfair, and qualified opportunity zone regulation and tax credit options. The event takes place on Tuesday, November 19 at the Knight Conference Center at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Additional information and registration are available at http://onb-tax.com/N1f350x1hEq.

Keynote interviewee Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy David J. Kautter will discuss the Treasury Department's tax policy outlook and 2020 agenda. Senate Finance Committee members Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) will also keynote the event and provide updates on tax policy, technical corrections to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), and the legislative outlook for the year head. Grace Perez-Navarro, deputy director of the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, is the final keynote of the day and will discuss the ongoing negotiations around a digital services tax and when to expect a final solution.

"The upcoming Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum gives corporate tax leaders a unique opportunity to hear from individuals who are shaping 2020 tax policy in the U.S. and internationally, as well as learning how their peers are navigating the significant impact of continuing changes" said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax and Accounting. "This forum is one way we keep our customers ahead of developments. As new policies are debated, then enacted, the Bloomberg Tax news and analysis team comprised of seasoned Capitol Hill reporters, tax attorneys and CPAs, together with our more than 1,000 leading tax practitioners across the globe, provide our subscribers with an in-depth understanding of how these developments will impact their companies and clients."

Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum panel discussions will focus on the implementation of TCJA regulations, the wide range of tax incentives available to corporations, the future of the corporate tax department, and how the digitization of the economy is eroding traditional models of nexus and permanent establishment — and what that means for multinational corporations. Featured panel speakers include:

Rebecca Anavim , Vice President, Tax Reporting Planning, Weight Watchers International

, Vice President, Tax Reporting Planning, Weight Watchers International Paige Brown , General Manager, Property & Sale/Use Tax, Delta Air Lines

, General Manager, Property & Sale/Use Tax, Delta Air Lines Richard Cram , Director, National Nexus Program, Multistate Tax Commission (MTC)

, Director, National Nexus Program, Multistate Tax Commission (MTC) Paul Kohout , Vice President of Tax, Lionbridge

, Vice President of Tax, Lionbridge Michael Natal , Senior Vice President, Head of Tax Americas & Global Tax Risk, Swiss Re-Management (US) Corporation

, Senior Vice President, Head of Tax Americas & Global Tax Risk, Swiss Re-Management (US) Corporation Fred Nicely , Senior Tax Counsel, Council on State Taxation (COST)

, Senior Tax Counsel, Council on State Taxation (COST) Robert Stack , Managing Director, International Tax, Deloitte Tax LLP

, Managing Director, International Tax, Deloitte Tax LLP Jonathan Tower , Managing Partner, Arctaris Impact Investors

