November AARP Bulletin Special Report: Are Social Security Benefits Safe?

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A special report in the November issue of AARP Bulletin reveals important truths about Social Security, how it works, and its financial health. In the publication, AARP takes a deep dive into the current and future state of Social Security and addresses people's misconceptions and questions – like whether you can change your mind about collecting benefits (you can, but only once) and whether there's a maximum benefit (yes, there is).

In "Social Security: The Real Facts," AARP examines twelve things every American should know about the program, including the likelihood of congressional action and why it was not meant to serve as the sole source of income for retirees. Personal stories from people who rely on Social Security benefits as their only source of income reveal the day-to-day challenges and perspectives of Americans who don't have their own retirement savings.

In addition, check out AARP's new Social Security Resource Center with answers to 100 of the top questions asked about Social Security.

Other stories in the November issue:

In the News

Q&A With Filmmaker Ben Patton on Helping Vets Combat PTSD: Ben Patton comes from a distinguished military family. He is the grandson of General George Patton Jr. , one of the most famous generals in American history. Patton discusses his work with AARP Bulletin and how he's applying his filmmaking skills to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Health

The One Workout You Must Do: Find out how exercising just ten minutes a day can reverse effects of aging. HIIT (high-intensity interval training) allows older Americans to reap "over-size benefits" in just a short amount of time. HIIT has been shown to boost youth hormones, recharge your cells, help with belly fat, protect your heart and offer other health benefits.

Your Money

Fight Fraud with Freebies: With the growth of identity theft and fraud, consumers are spending an increasing amount of money on protective services. AARP highlights several free services that can provide protection and assist with the growing rate of digital scams and theft. This includes: freezing your credit, call-blocking apps, getting password managers, credit and identity monitoring, and accessing tax transcripts.

More information can be found at: http://www.aarp.org/bulletin/

About AARP Bulletin

The definitive news source for AARP's members, AARP Bulletin ( http://www.aarp.org/bulletin/ ) reaches more than 23.5 million households each month in print, with additional news and in-depth coverage online. Covering health and health policy, Medicare, Social Security, consumer protection, personal finance, and AARP state and national news developments, AARP Bulletin delivers the story behind the key issues confronting 50+ America. The monthly consumer-oriented news publication has become a must-read for congressional lawmakers and Washington opinion leaders, and it provides AARP members with pertinent information they need to know.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP

Related Links

http://www.aarp.org

