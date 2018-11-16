November Winter Storm Update

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utilities continue work to complete service restoration for customers who lost power after the recent ice and snow storm. The company's Ohio Edison, Penn Power and West Penn Power utilities in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania were hit hardest by the storm. More than 274,000 customers lost power during the storm, and as of 5:00 p.m. Monday, November 19, about 4,400 remain without service.

FirstEnergy's utilities have restored more than 269,000 customers to service, replaced more than 1,000 spans of wire and hundreds of poles and crossarms, and worked through more than 2,000 damaged trees and 500 closed roads to repair service.

Utility Summaries

West Penn Power: Service has been restored to all but 4,000 of the more than 74,500 affected customers. Most of those remaining without power will be restored by midnight with some smaller outages in the hardest-hit areas of Butler and Armstrong counties carrying over into tomorrow. Isolated outages could continue into Wednesday in areas where damage is most significant. The company has a workforce of 700 on the ground, working on line and substation repairs, tree clearing and hazard response.

For updated information on power outages, FirstEnergy's storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit the 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.

Customers who are without power are encouraged to call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) to report their outage or click the "Report Outage" link on www.firstenergycorp.com. Customers should immediately report downed wires to their utility or their local police or fire department. Customers should never go near a downed power line, even if they think it is no longer carrying electricity. Extra caution should be exercised in areas where downed wires may be tangled in downed tree branches or other debris.

