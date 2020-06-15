Novetta Acquires WaveStrike

For more than two decades, Novetta has developed disruptive technologies that deliver actionable insights to address Defense and National Security challenges. Novetta's advances in machine learning, DevSecOps, and cloud engineering have revolutionized how customers process petabytes of complex, high-velocity data.

"We are excited to welcome WaveStrike to the Novetta family. Combining our complementary capabilities and talented teams mean stronger support for our customers," said Tiffanny Gates, Novetta President and CEO. "The synergy between our programs positions us for larger-scale opportunities and reinforces us as a top destination for technical talent."

"Joining Novetta was a natural step for WaveStrike," said Anne Wagner, WaveStrike President and CEO. "We can continue our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to customers and be a part of a company that believes in supporting, developing, and training the industry's top talent."

"Looking at Novetta, it is what we imagined WaveStrike to be when we grew up," said Mike Wagner, VP and CTO of WaveStrike. Anne and Mike will continue to lead their team as a new division within Novetta.

The acquisition closed on June 10. Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor to WaveStrike.

Novetta delivers scalable advanced analytic and technical solutions to address challenges of national and global significance. Focused on mission success, Novetta pioneers disruptive technologies in machine learning, data analytics, full-spectrum cyber, cloud engineering, open source analytics, and multi-INT fusion for Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Law Enforcement customers. Novetta is headquartered in McLean, VA with over 1,200 employees across the U.S. Visit novetta.com for more information.

