Novetta Receives ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certification

"We are extremely proud to have achieved ISO 9001 certification. It reflects long-standing best practices in growing our business and retaining high-performing staff," said Tiffanny Gates, President and CEO of Novetta. "This certification recognizes our commitment to quality in policies and procedures, business operations, and customer engagement."

Novetta specializes in advanced analytics solutions that extract clarity from complex data, delivering actionable intelligence at speed and scale to address challenges of national and global significance. Focused on mission success, Novetta has pioneered disruptive technologies in data analytics, full-spectrum cyber, media analytics, and multi-INT fusion for Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Law Enforcement customers. Novetta is headquartered in McLean, VA with over 900 employees across the U.S.

