Novetta Receives ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certification
This certification validates Novetta's ability to provide consistent, high-quality products and services to our customers while striving for continual improvement throughout the organization.
May 17, 2019, 08:30 ET
MCLEAN, Va., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novetta, a leader in advanced analytics technology, announced today it has received ISO 9001:2015 certification through BSI Group America, an IAF/ANAB accredited Certifying Body.
Novetta obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification based on our ability to provide products and services that meet customer requirements, enhance customer satisfaction, and improve business processes.
"We are extremely proud to have achieved ISO 9001 certification. It reflects long-standing best practices in growing our business and retaining high-performing staff," said Tiffanny Gates, President and CEO of Novetta. "This certification recognizes our commitment to quality in policies and procedures, business operations, and customer engagement."
About Novetta
Novetta specializes in advanced analytics solutions that extract clarity from complex data, delivering actionable intelligence at speed and scale to address challenges of national and global significance. Focused on mission success, Novetta has pioneered disruptive technologies in data analytics, full-spectrum cyber, media analytics, and multi-INT fusion for Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Law Enforcement customers. Novetta is headquartered in McLean, VA with over 900 employees across the U.S.
