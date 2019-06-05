Novian Health Chosen As Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novian Health, developer of Novilase® Breast Therapy, announced today that it has been named a winner of Red Herring's Top 100 North America award, a prestigious recognition honoring the year's most promising private technology ventures on this continent.

The Red Herring Top 100 award highlights the most exciting startups from Asia, Europe and the Americas. Hundreds of companies from each region are reviewed in a rigorous three-­step process that examines the companies' technological innovation, management strength, market size, investor record, customer acquisition and financial health. Companies are judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration.

"The Novian team is thrilled to be recognized by Red Herring," said Henry "Chip" Appelbaum, Novian Health's President and CEO. "It's a validation of the progress that has been made in our efforts to establish laser ablation as an alternative to surgery for breast tumors. Millions of women around the world will benefit from this technology."

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"This year's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs has been a thrilling experience." "What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about." "We believe Novian Health embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Novian Health should be proud of its achievement. The competition was incredibly strong," he said.

ABOUT NOVILASE

Novilase Breast Therapy is a laser-based, minimally invasive medical device for focal destruction of breast tumors. This ultrasound-guided laser ablation procedure is intended as an alternative to lumpectomy for women with breast tumors. Novilase is FDA 510(k) cleared for treatment of benign breast tumors.

ABOUT NOVIAN HEALTH

Novian Health Inc., based in Chicago with a subsidiary in Evry, France, is a privately held medical device company with proprietary technology for the treatment of tumors using Interstitial Laser Therapy. Ultrasound image-guided laser ablation of breast tumors is the first application of the technology. Novian Health has received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for the treatment of benign breast tumors and soft tissue ablation. Additional indications and studies in other cancers are planned. For more information, call (312) 266-7200 or access www.novianhealth.com.

