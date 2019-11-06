Novick Brothers Announces Rebrand to Novick Corporation

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novick Brothers, a provider of services, food and essentials to childcare and human services across the Mid-Atlantic region, today announces a rebrand to Novick Corporation and the establishment of separate divisions, Novick Childcare Solutions and Novick Urban Farm. This rebranding includes new logos, positioning and website which is in process. Our new family of brands elevates the focus of each division to allow more focus and specialization for the different industries we serve.

The rebranding gave us an opportunity to better communicate the company we have become as our organization has evolved. Novick Brothers, now Novick Corporation, has been in the food distribution business in Philadelphia for nearly 100 years, primarily servicing restaurants and hospitals and other human service providers. We will continue to serve these clients under our Corporate division.

Since 2008, we have grown a specialty in serving the unique needs of childcare centers and are excited to formally launch our Novick Childcare Solutions division. Novick Childcare Solutions provides all the services, food and essentials childcare centers and schools need to get the most from their nutrition program and budget. Our passionate team of childcare specialist do the heavy lifting on everything from menu planning and staff training, to all the details parents look for in a center.

Novick Urban Farm, originally established in 2012 as a small garden project to give back to the community, has now grown to stand on its own as a 501c3 non-profit organization.

All this growth in the last decade is now to be properly represented in our new branding and new logo for Novick Corporation and for each division. Our new tagline, "Get more from your nutrition program" showcases our commitment to nutrition.

Please visit www.novickcorp.com to learn more about our services and products. Please visit www.novickurbanfarm.org to see how the Novick Urban Farm is making an impact in nutrition.

About Novick Corporation

Novick Corporation is a family-run food distributor with a nearly 100 year history of supporting customers in the human services industries. The Novick Urban Farm, which hosts field trips for thousands of children from childcare centers in and around Philadelphia, annually produces 20,000 pounds of organic produce for those in need.

